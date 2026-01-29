KEV Group Acquires ebase to Strengthen K–12 School Finance and Facilities Operations

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEV Group, the makers of SchoolCash and the leading provider of K–12 school finance management solutions, today announced the acquisition of ebase, Canada’s largest facilities management and rentals software provider based in St. Catharines, Ontario.

This acquisition accelerates KEV Group’s mission to help districts manage every dollar with greater visibility, accountability, and confidence — building on its leadership in school-level finance while extending support across broader district operations, including facilities management, rentals, and asset oversight.

As districts face increasing operational complexity, leadership teams often rely on multiple systems to manage both financial and facilities operations. By bringing KEV Group and ebase together, districts gain clearer insight across school accounting, student-level finances, facilities operations, and rental payments — helping streamline administrative processes and consolidate payments within a secure, purpose-built ecosystem designed specifically for K–12 education.

“Our goal has always been to help districts manage every dollar with confidence,” said Bram Belzberg, Chairman & CEO of KEV Group. “ebase is deeply trusted in the K–12 community because of its strong district partnerships, practical facilities expertise, and a team that is truly dedicated to supporting schools. We share those values at KEV, and together we’re proud to continue serving districts with the same care, reliability, and commitment they’ve come to expect.”

Founded in 2002, ebase delivers a robust facilities management platform that supports asset maintenance, work orders, facility scheduling, and rentals. Its modular, user-driven software is trusted by more than 10,000 facilities and is deeply embedded in the K–12 community.

“For more than two decades, ebase has worked closely with school districts to support the day-to-day realities of facilities operations,” said Jeff Douglas, CEO of ebase. “KEV Group is a strong fit because they understand the responsibility that comes with serving schools and are committed to preserving what our customers value most — while expanding the support we can provide through a purpose-built platform and organization focused on K–12.”

KEV Group brings real-time visibility and control to student activity funds, fees, and school-generated revenue, enabling districts to manage accounting, payments, and reporting within a single school finance platform. ebase extends this district-first approach to facilities operations — bringing operational data and rental activity into clearer focus.

As a combined organization, KEV Group and ebase now serve more than 28,000 schools across North America, supporting districts with secure, scalable solutions designed for the real-world demands of K–12 administration.

“Using both ebase and SchoolCash Online, we have experienced firsthand how each platform efficiently supports our processes,” said Filomena Goldsworthy, Senior Manager, Community Education and Community Partnership Services, District School Board of Niagara. “Bringing these platforms together within KEV Group will further amplify those efficiencies, and we are excited for the added benefits this unified experience will bring.”

About ebase

ebase is a facilities management software company dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency in educational institutions. Trusted by over 10,000 facilities, ebase provides an all-in-one, cloud-based platform that helps districts manage day-to-day operations with ease. With a user-driven approach and a flexible suite of modules — including asset maintenance, work orders, facility scheduling, and facility rentals — ebase delivers scalable solutions designed to evolve with the needs of its clients. For more information, visit ebasefm.com.

About KEV Group

KEV Group is the leading school finance platform, trusted by 1 in 4 schools across North America. Built for district finance teams and bookkeepers, KEV provides real-time visibility and accountability for school-generated funds by unifying accounting, payments, and reporting in one secure, purpose-built platform. Managing nearly $8 billion in student activity fees annually, KEV helps districts reduce fraud risk, ensure compliance, and focus on what matters most — supporting student learning and achievement. For more information, visit kevgroup.com.

