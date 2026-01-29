National News Literacy Week 2026 focuses on rebuilding trust in the age of AI

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With AI-generated content everywhere, it’s not easy to know what information is accurate – or even real.

That’s why the seventh annual National News Literacy Week (Feb. 2 – 6) focuses on helping teens find credible news and information they can trust.

Presented by the News Literacy Project, The E.W. Scripps Company, USA TODAY and USA TODAY Network, the week provides educators with free tools and resources to teach today's teens how to judge for themselves when information is reliable, accurate and fair.

“Gen Z and Gen Alpha need to learn how to confidently navigate through a sea of AI-slop and viral rumors that fill their feeds,” said Charles Salter, president and CEO of the News Literacy Project. “National News Literacy Week is an opportunity for educators to equip their students with the skills they need to make informed decisions about what to trust.”

When it's hard to know what's true, many young people default to distrusting news and other information. A recent News Literacy Project study found that 84% of U.S. teens hold negative views of the press, often describing journalism as deceptive or inaccurate.

“Today’s young people are inheriting a world where truth has to fight harder than ever to be heard,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “As a trusted news publisher, the Scripps News Group has a public service responsibility to help people navigate an increasingly complex information environment. National News Literacy Week is one way we equip the next generation to separate fact from falsehoods and make confident, informed choices.”

Students who learn news and media literacy skills report higher trust in the press and are more likely to consume news. It helps teens embrace healthy skepticism — not harmful cynicism — about the information they encounter.

“Local journalism plays a critical role in helping our readers understand what’s happening in their communities, and that role matters even more in an era of AI-generated falsehoods,” said Michael Anastasi, senior vice president of local news for USA TODAY Network. “Teaching young people how to evaluate information critically is essential to building trust in credible, fact-based reporting.”

