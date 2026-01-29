Streaming Media Device Market to Reach $182.12 Billion by 2030 Amid AI Integration

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Media Device Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The streaming media device market is experiencing rapid growth, with projected expansion from $80.59 billion in 2025 to $94.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This growth can be attributed to the early adoption of internet-based media services, increased smart TV penetration, enhanced broadband connectivity, and a rising demand for digital content. The emergence of low-cost streaming devices also contributes to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to escalate to $182.12 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.9%. Key factors driving this growth include the proliferation of 5G connectivity, a significant consumer shift toward subscription-based streaming, the expansion of cloud gaming platforms, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) features into streaming services, alongside a growing demand for seamless cross-device streaming.

The burgeoning preference for online streaming services is set to propel the market forward. These services provide entertainment content directly to users' devices over the internet, encompassing films, music, and more. Devices enabling this streaming surge serve as conduits linking televisions or home theaters to the internet. According to the Australian Communications and Media Authority, adoption of online subscription streaming services reached 66% in June 2023, up from 59% the previous year, underscoring the market's robust growth trajectory.

Technological advancements in video platforms are becoming a major trend, with companies using these innovations to bolster their market positions. In February 2023, Xiaomi Corporation launched the TV Stick 4K, which features voice control functionalities for accessing Google Assistant, playing content, and controlling smart home devices. Additionally, it integrates built-in Chromecast technology, allowing instant content casting from smartphones or tablets to TVs and accessing multiple streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Noteworthy industry activities include Deltatre's acquisition of Endeavor Streaming in July 2025. This strategic move aims to solidify Deltatre's standing as a frontrunner in digital and over-the-top (OTT) solutions by merging complementary technologies and broadening its product offerings to deliver comprehensive streaming experiences. Endeavor Streaming is a U.S.-based provider known for its pure-play OTT products and direct-to-consumer streaming solutions.

Leading companies in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, and many others. The fluctuating trade environment, marked by shifting tariffs on electronic components, is impacting production costs, particularly affecting goods imported into North America and Europe. Meanwhile, the tariffs have prompted localization of production and innovation in cost-efficient designs, potentially supporting market resilience in the long term.

The comprehensive streaming media device market report offers detailed insights, including statistics on global market size, regional shares, trends, challenges, and opportunities. It provides an intricate understanding of the streaming media landscape, essential for stakeholders aiming to succeed in this dynamic industry.







The global Streaming Media Device Market Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management poised to navigate the burgeoning streaming media device market. The report is designed to equip industry professionals with the insights necessary to understand market dynamics, identify growth opportunities, and strategically position themselves over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective through in-depth coverage across 16 regions.

Understand macroeconomic factors-geopolitical trends, trade policies, inflation rates-impacting the market.

Develop country-specific strategies based on localized data analyses.

Identify investment segments and outperform competitors with data-backed strategies.

Assess consumer preferences through end-user insights.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential using total addressable market and market attractiveness scoring.

Enhance presentations with accurate, high-quality data.

Receive report updates with the latest data, available as an Excel data sheet for efficient analysis.

Description:

Discover insights into the largest and fastest-growing regions in the streaming media device market. Address the market's relationship with the global economy, demography, and adjacent markets. Understand future market forces, including technological disruptions, evolving regulations, and shifts in consumer preferences. This comprehensive report answers these pivotal questions and more.

Analyze the market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Gain insights into key product features, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Explore the supply chain dynamics from materials to suppliers.

Stay ahead of emerging trends like digital transformation and AI-driven advancements.

Understand regulatory landscapes and major investment flows shaping the industry.

Interpret the market's historic and projected growth, meticulously analyzed by geography.

Identify growth opportunities through comprehensive TAM and market scoring evaluations.

Examine market segmentation by type, resolution, application, and end-user categories.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Gaming Console, Media Streamers, Smart TVs

2) By Resolution: 720p, 1080p, 4K

3) By Application: E-Learning, Web-Browsing, Gaming, Real-Time Entertainment, Social Networking

4) By End User: Commercial, Residential

Companies Mentioned: Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Corporate Limited, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hisense Co Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Azulle, VIZIO Inc., Sharp Corporation, Philips Electronics, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Roku Inc., TiVo Corporation, Razer Inc., Netgear Inc., iMedia Technology, D-Link Corporation, HUMAX, Plex Inc., Matricom

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecast data, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of market growth and projections. Detailed analysis includes segment breakdowns and sourcing references, ensuring precise and actionable insights.

Additional Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Custom services with up to 20% bespoke content

Expert consultant support

Customizations and consultant time are available within specified limits, ensuring tailored support to enhance decision-making and strategy development.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $94.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $182.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Streaming Media Device market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Corporate Limited

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hisense Co Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

Azulle

VIZIO Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Philips Electronics

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Roku Inc.

TiVo Corporation

Razer Inc.

Netgear Inc.

iMedia Technology

D-Link Corporation

HUMAX

Plex Inc.

Matricom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvyd0i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment