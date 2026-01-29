Savory Snack Food Sales Jump to $742 Million During Super Bowl Week 2025

Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Savory snack food sales surged to $742 million during Super Bowl Week 2025, according to new Circana data commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 200 companies worldwide. That figure accounts for over half of the $1.3 billion in total snack sales for the week.

The data shows that Americans purchased an astounding 22 billion pounds of savory snacks in the week leading up to Super Bowl 2025. To put that into perspective, that volume is equivalent to 2,755 semi-trucks, a convoy long enough to stretchmore than 36 miles of highway.

“These results highlight not just the strength but the unstoppable momentum of the snack industry,” said Kelly Knowles, Interim President and CEO of SNAC International. “From beloved salty staples like chips, pork rinds, and pretzels, to surging favorites like cheese snacks, popcorn, and meat snacks, consumers are fueling dynamic growth across the entire aisle. Their passion for bold flavors, convenient options, and better-for-you innovation is opening the door to fresh ideas, bigger investments, and a powerful retail footprint in 2026 and beyond.”







The analysis compared dollar sales from Super Bowl Week 2025 (week ending February 9, 2025) with the week leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl. The largest year-over-year gains among savory snacks were seen in the ready-eat-popcorn/caramel corn, pretzels, and pork rinds. Category performance is summarized below, including volume sold, dollar sales, and year-over-year growth.

Ready-to-eat popcorn/caramel corn sold 4.9 million pounds for $42.5M (+25.4%)

Pretzels sold 11.1 million pounds for $52.2M (+22.5%)

Pork rinds sold 1 million pounds for $9M (+13.6%)

Corn snacks sold 6.7 million pounds for $47.1M (9.2%)

Potato chips sold 32 million pounds for $195.6M (+8%)

Tortilla/tostada chips sold 37 million pounds for $184M (+6.9%)

Cheese snacks sold 8 million pounds for $60.4M (+3%)







For more information about snack sales and SNAC International, please visit https://snacintl.org/.







About SNAC International

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry, representing over 200 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers, and manufacturers. SNAC is committed to connecting the snack industry through its three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking, creating growth and opportunity. For more information, visit www.snacintl.org.



Contact Info



Tim Wright

tim@thecyphersagency.com

+1 301-655-9320