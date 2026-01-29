Change of Board of Directors – new employee elected member

Bang & Olufsen A/S today announces that Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre will become new employee elected member of the Board of Directors as of 29 January 2026.
Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre is succeeding Andra Gavrilescu, who is stepping down as employee-elected member of the Board of Directors.
Chair of the Board of Directors, Juha Christensen comments: “I would like to thank Andra Gavrilescu for her time and contribution as a member of the board and to welcome Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre to the Board of Directors.”
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Marie Elbæk
Corporate Communications
Phone: +45 6021 2542
Attachment