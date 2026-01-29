Change of Board of Directors – new employee elected member

Bang & Olufsen A/S today announces that Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre will become new employee elected member of the Board of Directors as of 29 January 2026.

Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre is succeeding Andra Gavrilescu, who is stepping down as employee-elected member of the Board of Directors.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Juha Christensen comments: “I would like to thank Andra Gavrilescu for her time and contribution as a member of the board and to welcome Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre to the Board of Directors.”

