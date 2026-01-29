Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 61.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 218.18 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 23.36%.

Defined as a cloud computing model that provides virtualized resources like networking, storage, and servers via the internet, this market's growth is largely fueled by the financial shift from capital expenditure to operational expenditure, allowing companies to cut initial hardware costs. Furthermore, the essential need for scalable resources to handle fluctuating workloads, coupled with demands for robust business continuity, underpins the sector's expansion beyond mere technological novelty.

However, regulatory compliance concerning data sovereignty poses a substantial hurdle that may slow market growth for cross-border enterprises. Data from the Cloud Industry Forum in 2024 indicates that while cloud adoption is widespread - with 37% of businesses hosting between 40% and 60% of their IT infrastructure in the cloud - a significant amount of critical infrastructure persists on-premises. This statistic suggests that despite high adoption rates, the complexities associated with migrating sensitive data continue to keep a large portion of IT assets outside the public cloud.

Market Drivers:

The landscape of IaaS is being fundamentally transformed by the expansion of artificial intelligence and big data analytics, as enterprises demand massive computational power to develop and deploy generative AI models. This requirement has pivoted attention toward GPU-accelerated infrastructure and high-performance computing instances, which are typically too costly for organizations to manage on-premises.

Consequently, cloud providers are experiencing revenue growth linked directly to these AI-optimized capabilities, confirming the trend toward specialized resources. For example, Google reported in its 'Third Quarter 2024 Results' from October 2024 that Google Cloud revenue rose by 35% year-over-year to $11.4 billion, a surge driven primarily by the heightened demand for its generative AI solutions and infrastructure.

Concurrently, the shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud architectures is accelerating market momentum as businesses aim to optimize performance and prevent vendor lock-in across diverse environments. This strategy enables organizations to allocate workloads based on regional availability, cost efficiencies, or regulatory needs, thereby boosting operational resilience.

According to Flexera's '2024 State of the Cloud Report' from March 2024, 89% of surveyed organizations have adopted a multi-cloud strategy, marking it as a standard operating model. Despite the difficulties in managing these distributed systems, global cloud investment remains on an upward trajectory; HashiCorp's '2024 State of Cloud Strategy Survey' from June 2024 noted that 66% of respondents increased their cloud spending over the prior year, highlighting a continued dedication to expanding virtualized infrastructure.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory compliance related to data sovereignty represents a major barrier to the expansion of the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market. As countries enforce strict data localization mandates, multinational corporations face difficulties in storing and processing sensitive data within defined physical boundaries.

This fragmentation compels businesses to forego the cost benefits of a centralized global cloud model, opting instead for complicated, region-specific infrastructure strategies. The requirement to segregate workloads to meet varied local laws raises operational expenses and undermines the scalability that IaaS is designed to provide, leading many enterprises to delay migrating critical functions due to fear of legal non-compliance.

According to ISC2, 40% of organizations identified data privacy concerns as a primary hindrance to cloud security adoption in 2024, highlighting the real-world effect of regulatory pressure on the market. When enterprises are unable to easily manage the complexities of international sovereignty regulations, they limit their usage of public cloud resources, preferring on-premise or hybrid alternatives. This reluctance, driven by compliance obligations, directly diminishes the addressable market for IaaS providers and decelerates the pace of digital transformation initiatives on a global scale.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of microservices management and containerization is reshaping IaaS resource consumption, moving the industry away from static virtual machines toward dynamic, ephemeral infrastructure. As companies modernize legacy systems and deploy scalable AI workloads, there is an intensified demand for container-optimized operating systems and managed Kubernetes services, pushing cloud providers to redesign their compute offerings for high-density orchestration.

This evolution enhances workload portability across hybrid environments, reducing reliance on specific hardware while optimizing resource usage. In the '2025 Enterprise Cloud Index' released by Nutanix in February 2025, nearly 90% of organizations indicated that at least a portion of their applications are now containerized, a transition fueled by the necessity for deployment flexibility and support for generative AI workloads.

Furthermore, the implementation of sustainable data center practices and Green Cloud initiatives has become a vital operational priority as the energy density of high-performance computing clusters increases. Infrastructure providers are actively adopting advanced thermal management technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and integrating renewable energy sources to offset the environmental impact of power-heavy data processing.

This shift represents a requirement for regulatory compliance and operational continuity in energy-constrained areas, rather than just corporate social responsibility. For instance, Google's '2025 Environmental Report' from June 2025 noted that the company lowered its data center energy emissions by 12% in 2024 through efficiency improvements and clean energy procurement, even as its electricity consumption rose by 27%.

Key Players Profiled in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market:

International business machines corporation

Dell EMC

Rackspace hosting Inc.

Google

Microsoft corporation

Alibaba group holding Limited

Oracle corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Redcentric PLC

Amazon web services, Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Component Type:

Storage

Network

Compute

Others

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Deployment Model:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Education

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $61.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $218.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnzip3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment