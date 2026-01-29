Industrial Cloud Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cloud Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Industrial Cloud Market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 71.05 Billion in 2025 to USD 191.22 Billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 17.94%.

This market is comprised of specialized cloud computing architectures and services tailored to streamline data management for industries such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics. These platforms enable the convergence of Information Technology and Operational Technology, unlocking capabilities like real-time remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced automation.

Key drivers behind this expansion include the critical need for improved operational efficiency, the demand for scalable infrastructure to manage fluctuating data volumes, and the financial advantages gained by reducing capital expenditures previously required for maintaining on-premise hardware.

However, widespread adoption is significantly hindered by the difficulty of integrating legacy systems and the complexity involved in digitizing manual processes. Many industrial organizations encounter obstacles in bridging the gap between traditional operational methods and modern cloud interfaces, a challenge that retards the pace of digital transformation. This disparity in digital maturity is highlighted by data from the National Association of Manufacturers; in 2024, 70% of manufacturers reported that they continued to collect data manually. This statistic emphasizes the substantial gap that vendors must address to facilitate broader market expansion and modernize industrial operations effectively.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning acts as a primary catalyst for the Global Industrial Cloud Market, fundamentally transforming how manufacturers manage asset optimization. By utilizing the vast computing power of the cloud, industrial organizations can process the immense datasets necessary to train algorithms for predictive maintenance and automated quality control, tasks that are typically too resource-heavy for on-premise servers.

This technological convergence enables the early detection of equipment issues, thereby minimizing unplanned downtime and extending the lifespan of machinery. The industry's commitment to these advanced technologies is reflected in recent investment patterns; according to the '9th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' by Rockwell Automation in March 2024, 85% of manufacturers have either invested or plan to invest in AI and machine learning this year, indicating a heavy reliance on cloud infrastructure to support these computational workloads.

Simultaneously, the escalating demand for real-time data analytics and operational insights is driving significant market growth. Industrial leaders increasingly require immediate visibility into production lines and supply chains to make informed decisions that boost agility and responsiveness. Cloud platforms provide the essential centralized architecture to aggregate data streams from diverse sources, allowing stakeholders to monitor performance metrics instantly across global facilities. This shift toward data-centric operations is evident in budgetary planning; the '2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey' by Rootstock Software in April 2024 indicates that 72% of manufacturers are increasing their software budgets to support digital transformation. Furthermore, the '2024 Manufacturing Vision Study' by Zebra Technologies in May 2024 notes that 54% of manufacturing leaders expect to increase spending on visibility technology for better operational oversight, underscoring the vital role of cloud connectivity.

Market Challenges

The integration of legacy systems presents a significant barrier to the growth of the Global Industrial Cloud Market. Industrial facilities frequently depend on aging machinery and proprietary control protocols that were not designed for modern connectivity or cloud integration. Establishing interoperability between these entrenched operational technologies and cloud-based platforms necessitates complex, custom-built interfaces, which substantially increases both the cost and time required for deployment. Consequently, many organizations delay migrating to the cloud, choosing instead to maintain isolated systems that perform core production tasks reliably but lack essential data mobility.

This reluctance is further reinforced by the massive financial value tied to existing infrastructure. Replacing functional equipment simply for digital compatibility is often considered prohibitively expensive without an immediate return on investment, compelling companies to prioritize asset longevity over modernization.

Data from the Manufacturers Alliance in 2024 indicates that legacy industrial assets valued at approximately $2.65 trillion remained in operation, highlighting the immense capital lock-in that restricts rapid digital adoption. This high sunk cost in non-digital machinery directly limits the addressable market for cloud solutions, as potential buyers actively resist discarding working hardware to accommodate new architectures.

Market Trends

The integration of Generative AI into industrial workflows is expanding beyond standard predictive maintenance to augment human decision-making and creative tasks. Generative models are being deployed to automate code generation for programmable logic controllers, streamline product design iterations, and synthesize complex technical documentation for frontline workers.

This trend addresses the critical need to upskill workforces and reduce the cognitive burden on engineers managing increasingly complex operational technology. The momentum behind this adoption is significant; according to the 'Industrial AI Insights' study by Honeywell in July 2024, 94% of surveyed industrial AI leaders stated they have plans to expand their utilization of artificial intelligence, citing efficiency and productivity gains as the most promising benefits.

Concurrently, the implementation of cloud-based sustainability and ESG analytics is reshaping strategies as manufacturers face mounting pressure to disclose environmental impacts. Industrial clouds are becoming essential repositories for carbon data, enabling companies to track Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions across fragmented supply chains with granular precision. This transition from static spreadsheets to dynamic, audit-ready cloud systems allows for real-time lifecycle assessments.

However, a significant technological disconnect remains that vendors are actively addressing; according to Alibaba Cloud's 'Tech-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024' from October 2024, while 80% of businesses surveyed have established sustainability targets, 53% continue to rely on manual methods for measuring their progress, underscoring the urgent demand for automated cloud-based reporting solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Industrial Cloud Market:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Company

Telit IOT Solutions, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Industrial Cloud Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Industrial Cloud Market, by Component:

Solution

Service

Industrial Cloud Market, by Type:

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Industrial Cloud Market, by Cloud Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Industrial Cloud Market, by Application:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others

Industrial Cloud Market, by End User:

Oil and Gas

Electric Power Generation

Chemicals

Water and Wastewater Management

Food and Beverages

Mining and Metal

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Others

Industrial Cloud Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $71.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $191.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cioxd1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment