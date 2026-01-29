THE COUNCIL KICKS OFF 2026 WITH SIX NEW MEMBER FIRMS & EXPANDED SPONSORSHIP INVESTMENT FROM INSURANCE INDUSTRY LEADERS

Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council) is pleased to announce the addition of six new member firms to its growing network of employee benefits and commercial property/casualty insurance brokers.

"We're thrilled to onboard our newest member firms, which span the Americas and Europe and represent some of the fastest-growing intermediaries across the insurance industry," said Joel Wood, President/CEO of The Council. “The talent and expertise of their teams will deepen the collective insight of The Council, helping our members navigate market shifts, regulatory change, and the evolving demands of their global clients.”

AGA Benefits Solutions (Westmount, Canada) - Founded in 1978, AGA is one of Canada’s leading third-party administrators and third-party claims payors. AGA develops and administers customized group insurance and retirement plans, supporting more than 7,000 clients and 500,000 insureds.



APRIL Group (Lyon, France) - APRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France with a worldwide network of 30,000 partner brokers. With over 3,000 staff members, the APRIL Group operates in 25 countries with the ambition to become Europe's leading world-class insurance broker in the mass market and reach a turnover of €1 billion by 2027.



Element (West Chester, Pa.) - Element is a full-service, independent insurance and risk management firm recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. With 19 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, Element offers tailored and comprehensive coverage, deep industry expertise, and exceptional client service by leveraging new technologies and solutions in business, benefits, and personal insurance.



Sanyuu (São Paulo, Brazil) - Sanyuu is an independent insurance brokerage focused on a strategic and consultative approach to risk management. With strong local expertise and global reach, Sanyuu supports companies in protecting assets and making informed decisions through clear and effective insurance solutions.



Specialist Risk Group (London, United Kingdom) - Specialist Risk Group (SRG) is an international insurance intermediary that combines local expertise with international reach. SRG has grown rapidly in recent years by bringing together market-leading specialist businesses and talented individuals, underpinned by a strong focus on people, culture and the delivery of specialist insurance solutions.



Tropolis Insurance Services (Ann Arbor, Mich.) - Tropolis is a privately held, tech-enabled insurance agency platform built to support and grow independent agencies. Formed to meet industry needs around succession planning, technology, and consistent operating models, Tropolis combines local agency leadership with shared systems, data, and resources to support steady growth across new markets.

The Council is also pleased to recognize the following organizations who have chosen to increase their commitment to the association and its year-round programming:

MSIG USA, ReSource Pro, and The Hartford have elevated their support from Platinum to Diamond Partner.



and have elevated their support from Platinum to Diamond Partner. CRC Group , Factory Mutual Insurance Company , Swiss Re , and Zywave have increased their investment from Gold to Platinum Partner.



, , , and have increased their investment from Gold to Platinum Partner. Norton LifeLock Benefit Solutions increased their investment from EBLF Event Sponsor to Gold Partner.

“Like many of our industry peers, CRC Group has chosen to increase our investment in the Council Partners program because of the connections, visibility and business development opportunities The Council offers throughout the year,” said John Howard, Vice Chairman of CRC Group and The Council’s 2026 Board Chair. “During my time as a Director and Officer of the Board, I've also seen the impact of our Council Partners' investment on the quality of the benefits we provide to our members, and the valuable insights that our industry partners bring to this community."

The Council remains focused on delivering value to its members through advocacy on Capitol Hill, global leadership forums, market intelligence, operational working groups, and talent development programs that support brokerage leaders at every stage of growth.



The Council will host its annual Legislative Summit next week, from February 2-4, in Washington D.C.



Visit ciab.com for more information on Council membership, programming and resources.

