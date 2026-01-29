M4Markets Closes 2025 With Solid Growth and Sets Direction for 2026

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M4Markets has wrapped up 2025 with strong performance across client activity, regional expansion and operational efficiencט, positioning the company for continued growth in the year ahead. The company reports that both active traders and year-on-year growth rates increased across Asia, MENA, LATAM and Africa, with the highest rise recorded in MENA at 618%. With IB-referred clients making up the majority of total activity, M4Markets says it is entering 2026 with greater stability and clearer direction. The year’s close also saw M4Markets update its brand presentation, aligning its outward identity more closely with how the business has evolved behind the scenes.

Reflecting on 2025, CEO Oscar Asly shared that the company’s focus on improving execution, support and education has translated into measurable gains. He stated, “This year gave us a clearer picture of how traders behave across different regions. We saw higher retention, stronger day-to-day activity and a noticeable increase in the demand for stable trading conditions. In several regions, our active client base grew by triple-digit percentages, and our onboarding speed improved significantly. What made the biggest difference this year was the way our teams responded to each region’s unique needs. Their adaptability is the reason we closed 2025 on such a positive note.”

Performance Drivers and the Road Ahead for 2026

Internal metrics showed particularly strong participation from Asian and GCC traders, with gold and major indices remaining top choices. LATAM displayed high momentum in crypto CFDs, while Africa recorded growing interest in forex majors. M4Markets’ client support units reported faster resolution times and improved satisfaction scores.

At the same time, M4Markets strengthened its liquidity structure and expanded its global workforce to support the rising number of active accounts. The firm now serves clients in 67 countries, supported by over 140 team members across multiple regions.

Commenting on the year’s progress, Asly added, “We made solid progress in 2025 because we kept our priorities practical. Better spreads, faster execution, smoother withdrawals and more educational content were central to what we delivered. Traders responded well to these improvements, which is why our activity levels and retention rose across most markets. As we look toward 2026, our work will focus on deeper platform enhancements, better analytics and more personalized support for every region.”

Brand Evolution, Global Trust and a More Human Trading Experience

Alongside operational progress, 2025 marked a clear shift in how M4Markets presents itself to traders. The company introduced a redesigned website with a calmer visual identity, clearer structure and more intuitive navigation. The updated design reflects a focus on comfort and usability, making it easier for clients to find information, move between tools and engage with the platform without friction.

This brand evolution aligns with how trust is changing in the trading industry. While established regulatory frameworks remain important, M4Markets has observed growing demand for brokers that combine strong international oversight with regional understanding. The company operates under a multi-regulated structure that includes European licensing alongside frameworks under the DFSA Dubai and FSA Seychelles, with additional licences in progress. This approach allows M4Markets to balance global standards with local accessibility.

People continue to play a central role in this strategy. With teams operating across 7 countries and supporting clients in more than 10 languages, M4Markets places emphasis on regional context rather than uniform support models. This structure allows the company to deliver a consistent experience while remaining sensitive to local market behavior.

Partnerships remain a key driver of long-term growth. M4Markets’ partner framework is built to empower introducing brokers through flexible structures, localized marketing support and dedicated account management. This collaborative approach continues to strengthen the company’s presence across regions and support sustainable expansion.

The broker also noted rising engagement with educational resources across Asia, LATAM and MENA, alongside a gradual shift toward lower spread accounts, higher leverage options and more deliberate risk management. These behavioral trends are expected to influence product development in 2026, supported by continued investment in the M4Markets Mobile App, Social Trading App, Brokeree PAMM and its broader educational library.

About the Brand

M4Markets is a multi-regulated broker offering diverse assets through its intuitive MT4 and MT5 platforms. Traders can access broad account options, deposits starting from $5 and leverage up to 1:5000. The company also provides institutional-grade liquidity, instant deposits, fast withdrawals, segregated accounts, negative balance protection, 24/5 multilingual support and a wide range of funding methods as part of its long-term client engagement strategy. Moreover, the company’s trading environment includes built-in indicators, hedging capabilities, custom reports, and trading signals, all designed to support efficient trading.

Since its establishment in 2019, the group has focused on building a trading environment centered on execution quality, regulatory integrity and practical tools that support informed participation in global financial markets.



