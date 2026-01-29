Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities, 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report includes statistics on global market size, regional shares, and details on segments, trends, and opportunities.





The robotic livestock manure scraper market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.62 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This surge is driven by increased livestock farming activities, automated manure cleaning system adoption, biosecurity needs, and labor-saving demands in barn environments.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $2.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. Key trends include fully automated barn cleaning systems, sensor-based hygiene management, eco-efficient manure removal solutions, and modular scraper designs for various livestock types. This growth stems from precision agriculture, which optimizes crop yields and enhances robotic scraper efficiency through data-driven technologies. As of January 2024, 27% of U.S. farms and ranches have adopted precision agriculture practices, boosting the robotic scraper market.

Additionally, an increasing livestock population is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The global demand for animal-based products rises due to consumer preference for protein-rich diets. Automated manure scrapers improve barn hygiene, support larger herds, and promote animal health, essential for efficient farm management. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlighted a doubling of cattle stock in Brazil from 93.78 million in 2022 to 194.36 million in 2023.

Leading companies like BouMatic LLC are advancing in this sector. In December 2023, BouMatic launched the BouMatic Vacuum Scraper (BVS) Robot, featuring a patented blade system and intelligent navigation, capable of maintaining hygienic barns while reducing labor. Other significant players include Valmetal Group, DeLaval Inc., Lely Holding S.a r.l., and Dairymaster, among others.

Trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, increasing production costs of key components such as metals and batteries, impacting smaller farms in regions like Europe and North America. However, these challenges also encourage localized manufacturing, fostering innovation and boosting regional supply chain resilience.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Automated Scraper Systems; Semi-Automated Scraper Systems

Automated Scraper Systems; Semi-Automated Scraper Systems By Livestock Type: Dairy Cattle; Swine; Poultry; Other Livestock Types

Dairy Cattle; Swine; Poultry; Other Livestock Types By Operation Mode: Battery Operated; Electric Powered; Solar Powered

Battery Operated; Electric Powered; Solar Powered By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail

Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail By End-User: Commercial Farms; Small And Medium Farms; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Automated Scraper Systems: Cable-Driven, Chain-Driven, Robotic Self-Propelled, Sensor-Guided

Cable-Driven, Chain-Driven, Robotic Self-Propelled, Sensor-Guided By Semi-Automated Scraper Systems: Manual-Push, Towable, Fixed-Guided, Hydraulic

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historical and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper market report include:

Valmetal Group

DeLaval Inc.

Lely Holding S.a r.l.

Dairymaster

BouMatic LLC

Schauer Agrotronic GmbH

System Happel GmbH

JOZ B.V.

iTech Robotics & Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Wasserbauer GmbH

Spinder Holding B.V.

CK Industries

Agricow Srl

Peter Prinzing GmbH

Pearson Livestock Equipment

Royal De Boer

Rovibec Automatisation

Bioret Agri

GEA Farm Technologies

Kraiburg Barn Equipment

Hanskamp Agrotech

VEBER Dairy Systems

Artex Barn Solutions

EasyFix Livestock Solutions

Hoofcount Ltd.

