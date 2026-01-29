Global Robotic Panelized Home Builders Market to Grow at 13.2% CAGR Over 2026-2030, Dominated by Autovol, BotBuilt, Promise Robotics, Plant Prefab and ACQBUILT

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Panelized Home Builder Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotic panelized home builder market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.6 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption of robotic panelized construction, AI-driven planning software, and integration of collaborative robotics. By 2030, the market is expected to surge to $2.63 billion, at a CAGR of 13.2%, fueled by innovations in material handling automation and the development of modular panel solutions.

The expansion of this market is closely linked to the rise in construction activities necessitated by urbanization, leading to higher demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Robotic panelized home builders enhance construction efficiency by precisely producing panels in automated facilities and swiftly assembling them onsite.

Significant advancements in technology are at the forefront of this growth. Companies are harnessing digital twin systems to boost production efficiency, cut costs, improve sustainability, and deliver high-quality housing. For instance, ABB Robotics' collaboration with Cosmic Buildings in Los Angeles utilizes mobile robotic microfactories that achieve millimeter-level precision in modular home production, cutting construction time by up to 70% and costs by 30%.

Another industry-shaping development was Cullinan Holdings Ltd.'s acquisition of House of Design Robotics. This strategic move aims to enhance automation and robotics in offsite construction, addressing labor shortages, safety, and the affordable housing crisis.

Key industry players include Autovol Inc., BotBuilt Inc., Promise Robotics Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., and many others. These companies are leveraging advanced technologies to remain competitive amid changing global trade relations and tariffs, despite such factors increasing cost pressures.

In the face of these challenges, domestic production of robotic systems and regional panel fabrication are being bolstered, promoting innovation in efficient on-site assembly methods. As a result, North America and Asia-Pacific are leading the charge with North America generating the largest market share in 2025, and Asia-Pacific poised to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The report dives deep into market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation, providing an in-depth look at regional trends. It explains the market's interactions with the broader economy and similar markets, identifying forces such as technological disruption and regulatory shifts that will drive future growth and change consumer preferences.

The study outlines the entire value chain, including an analysis of suppliers and competitors, providing strategic insights into product development and innovation trends. It identifies emerging technology trends, suggests leveraging digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations for strategic advantage.

The report evaluates key regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes shaping industry growth and innovation, including AI advancements, geopolitical factors, and macroeconomic influences like trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

By Component : Robotic Systems, Control Software, Services.

: Robotic Systems, Control Software, Services. By Panel Type : Wall, Floor, Roof Panels, and others.

: Wall, Floor, Roof Panels, and others. By Application : Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

: Residential, Commercial, Industrial. By Distribution Channel : Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales.

: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales. By End-User: Homebuilders, Contractors, Architects.

Analyzing subsegments like Industrial Robots and Design Software reveals deeper insights into growth potential within each category.

Regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more, with expanded coverage due to recent supply chain shifts. The report offers a detailed account of the market's evolution, historical growth, and future forecasts up to 10 years ahead. It provides market data ratios, GDP correlations, and expenditure per capita insights.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

