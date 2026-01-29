Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2025 with Directory of 989 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 989 cell therapy deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cell therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cell therapy deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cell therapy deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cell therapy deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cell therapy dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cell therapy dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading cell therapy deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cell therapy dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cell therapy deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cell therapy deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cell therapy partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific cell therapy technology type in focus.



Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse cell therapy collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in cell therapy dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cell therapy deals over the years

2.3. Most active cell therapy dealmakers

2.4. Cell therapy deals by deal type

2.5. Cell therapy deals by therapy area

2.6. Cell therapy deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cell therapy deals

2.7.1 Cell therapy deals headline values

2.7.2 Cell therapy deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cell therapy deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cell therapy royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading cell therapy deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cell therapy deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active cell therapy dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cell therapy dealmakers

4.3. Most active cell therapy deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cell therapy contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cell therapy contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cell therapy dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by deal type

Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by therapy area

