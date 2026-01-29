Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2025 with Directory of 879 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 879 precision medicine in oncology deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available and links to online deal records of actual precision medicine in oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine in oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine in oncology deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine in oncology deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of precision medicine in oncology dealmaking.
Numerous chapters provide insights into various aspects of precision medicine in oncology deals, such as introductions, trend overviews, and listings of leading deals and active companies. Detailed reviews and directories further organize these deals by technology type, company, deal type, and therapeutic target, enhancing the reader's understanding of the dealmaking landscape.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in precision medicine in oncology deal making since 2016.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse precision medicine in oncology collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in precision medicine in oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Precision medicine in oncology deals over the years
2.3. Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
2.4. Precision medicine in oncology deals by deal type
2.5. Precision medicine in oncology deals by therapy area
2.6. Precision medicine in oncology deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for precision medicine in oncology deals
2.7.1 Precision medicine in oncology deals headline values
2.7.2 Precision medicine in oncology deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Precision medicine in oncology deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Precision medicine in oncology royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading precision medicine in oncology deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top precision medicine in oncology deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
4.3. Most active precision medicine in oncology deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Precision medicine in oncology contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Precision medicine in oncology contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Precision medicine in oncology dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by deal type
Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by therapy area
Companies Featured
