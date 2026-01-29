AKC Canine Health Foundation Announces First Ever Guidelines for Canine Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome and Creation of Online Resource Hub

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through research and discovery, is excited to announce the first ever published guidelines for diagnosing and monitoring Canine Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (CCDS). These guidelines were developed by an international working group of canine cognition experts led by North Carolina State University’s Dr. Natasha Olby and were made possible in part by funding from CHF.

“Establishing evidence-based standards is exactly what we need more of in veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. “When veterinarians, researchers, and owners use the same language rooted in science, answers come sooner, care improves, discoveries accelerate, and dogs benefit.”

Published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the guidelines provide veterinarians with a standard definition of the condition, practical diagnostic criteria, and guidance on monitoring progression. They also help owners and families understand CCDS and provide the best care for their senior dog.

“We [the international working group] spent several months holding Zoom meetings, but the funding from AKC CHF allowed us to meet in person and really discuss and hammer out our final guidelines. The meeting was absolutely critical to the process,” said Dr. Olby, the Dr. Kady M. Gjessing and Rahna M. Davidson Distinguished Chair in Gerontology at NC State.

CHF is partnering with Dr. Olby to launch a new online resource hub for canine cognitive dysfunction. This centralized, easy-to-navigate website will bring together the latest science, guidance, and practical tools for veterinarians and dog owners. By hosting the hub, CHF is helping translate the latest canine health advancements into real world care. The hub will grow alongside the CCDS Working Group's groundbreaking work and is expected to launch in February 2026.

“Now that the guidelines are published, we are focusing on our next steps,” Dr. Olby continued. “We want to be sure that dog owners and primary veterinarians are familiar with the guidelines and can access the information they need. AKC CHF has kindly agreed to host a website to help us in this endeavor and will be critical to getting our message out. We have several research projects underway and are currently building collaborations with veterinary researchers across the world. The outpouring of interest in our work has been amazing and we are now doing everything we can to advance the care of our beloved aging dogs.”

Dr. Gary Landsberg, a now-retired veterinary behaviorist and member of the working group whom Dr. Olby called pivotal to the field of CCDS, told CHF that the working group’s consensus focused not only on guidelines that can be put in place immediately, but also on future priorities, such as the development and validation of improved diagnostic tests to improve veterinarians’ accuracy and ability to treat the dogs.

Quotes from members of the CCDS working group:

Dr. Holger Volk, Head of Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover: “For clinical practice, it is crucial that we now have standardised criteria that allow for earlier and more consistent diagnoses—resulting in direct benefits for animal welfare and for advising the pet parents. At the same time, we are laying the foundation for robust studies, including future blood biomarkers and cognitive test batteries. In this way, we also strengthen the translational bridge to human medicine.”

Dr. Eniko Kubinyi, Professor and Head of the Department of Ethology at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University: “Dogs share our environments, our lifestyles, and many age-related conditions. These guidelines help veterinarians and owners better understand what they are seeing and how to respond. The international collaboration behind them ensured the recommendations are both scientifically sound and practical for everyday veterinary care. Moreover, systematic research on canine cognitive dysfunction can also help us better understand dementia more broadly, which makes these guidelines relevant beyond veterinary medicine.”

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.