Wafer Fab Equipment Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Hitachi, ASML Holding, Canon, Applied Materials, Komatsu and More - A $132+ Billion Opportunity

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Fab Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides in-depth insights into industry trends, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and advanced technologies, forming a comprehensive perspective on the industry's future.

The wafer fab equipment market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from $84.23 billion in 2025 to $92.46 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This momentum is further anticipated to continue, reaching $132.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors fueling this growth include the rising demand for semiconductor devices, the proliferation of mobile and consumer electronics, and technological advancements in lithography. Additionally, the globalization of semiconductor supply chains and the expansion of fab capacities in Asia are key contributors.

Future market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing integration of AI and autonomous systems, the adoption of 3nm and below nodes, and the demand for energy-efficient semiconductor manufacturing. Moreover, the expansion of foundries in emerging regions and the development of next-generation memory and logic devices are set to bolster this market. Trends such as miniaturization, integration of multi-functional equipment, and high precision wafer patterning highlight the market's trajectory.

Advanced semiconductors are crucial for modern technologies like AI, 5G communications, and high-performance computing, leading to heightened demand for wafer fab equipment. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry revenue is expected to climb from $588.4 billion in 2024 to $654.7 billion in 2025, illustrating the burgeoning need for advanced semiconductors. Wafer fab equipment is essential for producing these high-performance chips.

Key players in this market are emphasizing the development of high-sensitivity inspection systems to improve wafer and chip quality. For example, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched the GT2000 electron beam metrology system in 2023, enhancing semiconductor device production. Additionally, Littelfuse, Inc. expanded its capabilities in December 2024 by acquiring a wafer fab facility from Elmos Semiconductor SE, indicating a trend towards strengthening manufacturing capacities.

Prominent companies such as Hitachi Ltd., ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., and Applied Materials Inc. are actively participating in this growth. Notably, trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific where manufacturing hubs are concentrated. While tariffs pose challenges, they also drive local manufacturing investments, offering selective benefits.

Markets Covered

Equipment Type includes Photolithography, Epitaxy, Etching, Deposition, Ion Implantation, CMP, Testing, and Metrology Equipment. Diverse fabrication processes, from Front-End to Back-End-Line Processing, are analyzed alongside functionality and application sectors. End-users range from manufacturers to academic institutions.

Subsegments and Notable Companies

Delve into detailed subsegments including Photolithography, Epitaxy, and others. Leading companies covered include Hitachi Ltd., ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., and more.

Geographies and Data Coverage

Covering countries like Australia, China, USA, and regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, the report utilizes extensive data segmentation, time-series analysis, and competitor comparison to provide a comprehensive market view.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$92.46 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$132.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Wafer Fab Equipment market report include:

  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • ASML Holding N.V.
  • Canon Inc.
  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Lam Research Corporation
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  • KLA Corporation
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Advantest Corporation
  • SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • ASM International N.V.
  • Teradyne Inc.
  • ULVAC Inc.
  • SUSS MicroTec SE
  • EV Group
  • Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.
  • Brooks Instrument LLC
  • Modutek Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmtk3d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Wafer Fab Equipment Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Plasma Etching Equipment
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Thin Film Measurement
                            
                            
                                Wafer Fab Equipment
                            
                            
                                Wafer Fabrication Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading