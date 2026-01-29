Growth Opportunities in the $10.6 Billion Used Semiconductor Equipment Market, 2026-2030: Total Revenues to Grow by $5.09 Billion at 18.3% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Semiconductor Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides crucial insights into market size, trends, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities.





The used semiconductor equipment market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $4.55 billion in 2025 to $10.59 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the escalating demand for affordable semiconductor production tools, propelled by significant technological advancements and an increased focus on sustainability.

A key driver of this expansion is the burgeoning demand in consumer electronics, as more devices such as televisions, smartphones, and computers rely on semiconductors. Enhanced internet connectivity globally is further fueling this demand, enabling wider access to digital devices. By utilizing cost-effective used semiconductor equipment, manufacturers can reduce production costs and accelerate the availability of cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Industry leaders are leveraging technology advancements to refine supply chain processes. Notably, SurplusGLOBAL's launch of an AI-powered digital marketplace, SemiMarket, marks a significant shift from fragmented sourcing methods to streamlined global networking. This platform optimizes the trading and refurbishment of legacy semiconductor equipment and parts, contributing to enhanced supply chain resilience and efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions within the sector support the strengthening of capabilities and service offerings. Amtech Systems Inc.'s acquisition of Entrepix Inc. exemplifies this trend, aiming to enhance its footprint through advanced chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technologies and refurbished equipment services.

Potential headwinds, however, persist. Global trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, increasing import costs and affecting trade dynamics, particularly within North America and Europe. These factors underline the strategic importance of fostering local refurbishment and resale markets, which could mitigate import dependency.

The industry landscape features prominent players such as Intel Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd., along with emerging enterprises like SurplusGLOBAL Inc. and Moov Technologies Inc. These companies are pivotal in driving innovation and growth within the industry.

North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Market analysis underscores significant opportunities across diverse geographical landscapes, encompassing regions such as Eastern Europe and South East Asia.

Research Coverage:

The market characteristics section outlines the features and innovations within the sector.

The supply chain analysis presents a detailed view of resources and competition at all supply chain levels.

The trends and strategies section highlights the impact of digital transformation, automation, and sustainability trends.

The regulatory landscape evaluation examines frameworks and investment trends shaping the market.

Market size discussions encompass both historic data and future forecasts.

Future forecasts factor in technological advancements, geopolitical developments, and economic influences.

The TAM analysis appraises market potential, providing strategic insights and opportunities.

Market segmentation includes detailed analyses of submarkets.

Regional breakdowns reveal growth metrics and strategic regional shifts, particularly in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape overview includes market share data, financial deals, and top-performing companies.

Company scoring matrices assess firms on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Photolithography, Etching, Deposition, Ion Implantation, Cleaning, and Testing Equipment.

Photolithography, Etching, Deposition, Ion Implantation, Cleaning, and Testing Equipment. Application Areas: Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense.

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense. Industries: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Microelectronics, LED Manufacturing, Solar Cell Production, R&D.

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Microelectronics, LED Manufacturing, Solar Cell Production, R&D. Companies: Intel, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, and more.

Intel, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, and more. Geographies: Countries include major economies like the USA, China, Germany, India, and emerging markets.

Countries include major economies like the USA, China, Germany, India, and emerging markets. Regions: Covering regions from Asia-Pacific to the Middle East and Africa.

Covering regions from Asia-Pacific to the Middle East and Africa. Time Series: Historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Historic data and ten-year forecasts. Data Format: Available in Word, PDF, and Excel dashboard formats.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Used Semiconductor Equipment market report include:

Intel Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

KLA Corporation

SUSS MicroTec SE

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company Limited

SurplusGLOBAL Inc.

EquipNet Inc.

CMTec Inc.

SemiStar Corporation

BMI Surplus Inc.

KHS and Partner GmbH

Rihou Shoji Co. Ltd.

Hightec Systems BV

Moov Technologies Inc.

Moko BV

Catalyst Equipment Corporation

SOS Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo7qjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment