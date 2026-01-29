Underwater Navigation and Positioning Market Analysis Report, 2026-2030 & 2035 - Thales Group, Kongsberg Maritime, and General Dynamics Mission Systems Dominate the $1.82 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underwater Navigation and Positioning Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides extensive insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.





The underwater navigation and positioning market has demonstrated robust growth and is expected to continue expanding. Projections estimate the market will increase from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is driven by the widespread use of sonar in subsea mapping, the adoption of inertial navigation systems by submarines, intensified offshore construction activities, and enhanced underwater research operations. Additionally, integration with autonomous underwater vehicles has bolstered market expansion.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $2.41 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to future growth include the development of hybrid acoustic-inertial systems, expansion in subsea energy exploration, deployment in deep-sea research and mining, and integration with AI and machine learning for real-time navigation. Moreover, demand for deepwater exploration, renewable energy projects, and subsea telecommunications infrastructure is surging, necessitating precise underwater navigation solutions.

The increasing maritime security threats play a significant role in market growth, as underwater navigation systems are crucial for tracking vessels and underwater assets, effectively countering risks like piracy, terrorism, and illegal fishing. For instance, the International Chamber of Commerce reported a rise in maritime piracy incidents, from 115 in 2022 to 120 in 2023, underscoring the need for enhanced security measures.

Innovation is central to the market's growth, with companies focusing on real-time kinematic (RTK)-enabled navigation to improve accuracy and efficiency. Deep Trekker Inc. introduced a surface-based GPS system in October 2024, marking a significant technological advancement. This system enhances operational accuracy and reduces dependency on complex acoustic systems, thereby lowering costs and optimizing underwater missions.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In March 2024, Teledyne Marine Inc. acquired Valeport Limited, expanding its portfolio and strengthening its position in key sectors like marine research and defense. This acquisition allows Teledyne to offer comprehensive solutions to a global clientele.

Key players in the market include Thales Group, Kongsberg Maritime AS, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Fugro N.V., and Nortek AS, among others. The largest regional market in 2025 was North America, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East also playing significant roles.

Research Coverage:

Examines market characteristics, including key products, services, and innovation trends.

Analyzes the comprehensive supply chain, including key materials, resources, and suppliers.

Covers technological advancements, with a focus on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Provides an overview of regulatory and investment landscapes, highlighting key frameworks, policies, and funding trends.

Presents historic and forecasted market size data, accounting for technological impacts and geopolitical events.

Estimates the TAM and evaluates market attractiveness using a multi-faceted scoring framework.

Includes insights from expanded geographical coverage, such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and their emerging roles in global value chains.

Offers detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including market shares and key financial deals.

Ranks companies on innovation, recognition, and market share in the company scoring matrix.

Report Scope:

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Technologies: Acoustic Positioning Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems, GPS, Other Technologies

Depths: Shallow Water, Deep Water

Applications: Commercial, Military, Scientific Research, Other Applications

End Users: Oil and Gas, Marine, Defense, Scientific Research, Other End Users

Geographic Coverage: Major regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific country insights for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Data Coverage: Includes five years of historic data, ten years of forecasts, and metrics such as market ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Underwater Navigation and Positioning market report include:

Thales Group

Kongsberg Maritime AS

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

Fugro N.V.

Nortek AS

Teledyne Marine Inc.

Exail

LinkQuest Inc.

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Advanced Navigation Pty. Ltd.

Saab Seaeye Ltd.

EdgeTech Inc.

EvoLogics GmbH

Applied Acoustics Engineering Ltd.

Blueprint Subsea Ltd.

Desert Star Systems LLC

RJE International Inc.

Rowe Technologies Inc.

Shark Marine Technologies Inc.

Water Linked AS

