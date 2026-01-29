Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market to Grow by $9.22 Billion Over 2026-2030: Analysis of Emerging Revenue Opportunities and Company Strategies Worldwide

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research provides a comprehensive view of industry dynamics, covering market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes.





The semiconductor back-end equipment market has shown significant expansion, projected to grow from $21.65 billion in 2025 to $23.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is driven by increasing semiconductor demand, consumer electronics expansion, and advances in automotive and communication technologies. Market forecasts project a continued upward trajectory, reaching $32.76 billion by 2030, spurred by AI-driven testing and the rising demand for 5G electronics and smart devices.

Key market trends include the rise of advanced automation and high-precision testing systems, crucial for optimizing yield and quality control. The miniaturization of semiconductor devices and integrated assembly solutions also play a vital role in market expansion. A significant factor influencing growth is the focus on electric vehicles (EVs), which demand advanced power chips for better energy efficiency and battery performance. The EV market's growth, exemplified by an increase in plug-in electric vehicle sales from 6.8% in 2022 to 9.4% in 2023 in the US, supports the semiconductor back-end equipment market's expansion.

Leading companies such as BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. are innovating with technologies like hybrid bonding systems, providing superior electrical and thermal performance. In May 2024, BE Semiconductor Industries received a significant order for 26 Hybrid Bonding Systems, showcasing growing industry interest. This trend indicates a pivotal shift towards enhancing performance and efficiency in next-generation devices.

Meanwhile, market consolidation continues with Cohu Inc.'s acquisition of Equiptest Engineering in October 2023, aiming to broaden their test contactors and consumables portfolio. The acquisition reflects strategic moves to strengthen positions within the global market. Major companies within this sector include ASE Group, Applied Materials Inc., and KLA Corp., among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Semiconductor Back-End Equipment market report include:

