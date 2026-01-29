Hydraulic Fracturing Market Set for Robust Growth with 7.04% CAGR to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Fracturing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydraulic fracturing market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 71.66 billion by 2031, with a steady growth driven by technological innovations, evolving global energy demands, and regional policy support.

The shift towards electrification, real-time monitoring, and automation at wellsites is enhancing operational efficiency, notably reducing fuel costs by up to 25% and improving stage-delivery efficiency by 17%. This trend is playing a crucial role in sustaining demand for hydraulic fracturing services, especially in mature shale regions in North America and new emerging markets like China and Argentina where supportive policies are accelerating activities.

Environmental regulations are impacting the market by raising water-management costs; however, they also encourage investment in advanced waterless fracturing methodologies that significantly enhance permeability. Such innovations underline the strategic direction of the industry towards sustainable practices.

Global Trends and Insights

In the U.S., the Permian Basin stands out with a remarkable rise in tight-oil output, projected to reach 1 million barrels per day by 2024. Similar growth is seen in Argentina's Vaca Muerta with strong fiscal incentives boosting investor confidence.

Driven by coal-to-gas switching and industrial demand, natural gas usage is expected to rise, sustaining activity in hydraulic fracturing markets. Asia-Pacific is notably shifting towards gas-fired plants to meet climate commitments, enhancing regional market activity. The offshore potential and emerging government support in countries like India and Australia further underline the robust prospects.

Environmental and Regulatory Considerations

Regions like Colorado have imposed strict water-use requirements, increasing costs but promoting innovation in water recycling and electro-fracturing techniques. Despite some regions like the Delaware River Basin and parts of Europe maintaining bans on fracking, the industry is developing alternatives that reduce environmental impact while maintaining efficiency.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, horizontal wells accounted for 79.85% of market revenue and are expected to grow, aided by multi-stage stimulation techniques that enhance recovery per well. The practice of factory-style operations is becoming prevalent, optimizing designs and execution timelines.

Slick-water remains dominant in the market due to its efficiency in reducing pumping needs, though hybrid fluids are gaining traction, poised for a 9.02% CAGR by enhancing proppant transport.

Geographic and Company Insights

North America leads with 67.6% market share, boosted by vast shale resources and technology leadership. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, supported by government subsidies and resource-rich basins. Contrastingly, Europe's stricter regulations constrain growth.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Ltd.

Baker Hughes Co.

Liberty Energy Inc.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Patterson-UTI (Seventy Seven)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

FTS International Services

Archer Ltd.

Basic Energy Services

RPC Inc. (Cudd Energy)

ProPetro Holding Corp.

BJ Energy Solutions

Trican Well Service Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp.

Weatherford International plc

STEP Energy Services

Superior Energy Services (Frac Tech)

SD Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thaqwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.