Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market Report 2026-2030: Trends, Opportunities and Competitor Profiles - Drones Propel Growth Amid Rising Adoption

The quantum-sensor navigation market is undergoing significant expansion, with projections showing a rise from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $1.1 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 23%. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in quantum accelerometers and gyroscopes, increased adoption in submarine and autonomous vehicle navigation, and a growing need for GPS-independent solutions. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.49 billion with a CAGR of 22.8%, fueled by commercialization, aerospace and space applications, and miniaturization of quantum navigation systems.

Key market trends include the miniaturization and optimization of quantum inertial sensors, transitioning from lab prototypes to field-deployable systems, and increased defense and aerospace investment in GPS-denied PNT capabilities. In June 2025, the UK Ministry of Defence announced a substantial investment to enhance Ukraine's drone fleet, underscoring the role of drones in driving market growth. With quantum-sensor navigation, drones can achieve precise operations, even in challenging GPS-denied environments.

Leading companies such as Q-CTRL PTY LTD., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are at the forefront of developing field-tested quantum navigation systems. For instance, Q-CTRL's Ironstone Opal system promises up to 50 times greater accuracy than traditional GPS backups and delivers secure, resilient navigation for various platforms. In March 2025, Lockheed Martin collaborated with Q-CTRL and AOSense Inc. to design and implement a quantum-enabled Inertial Navigation System, ensuring effectiveness in GPS-compromised settings.

The "Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, delivering critical insights to effectively assess the rapidly growing market. This report provides a comprehensive guide to the trends that will shape the market in the next decade and beyond, offering a unique global perspective by covering 16 key geographies.

Report Highlights:

The report evaluates market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and projections by region and country, as well as the total addressable market and market attractiveness scores.

Enhanced geographical analysis includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, providing insights into how these regions are becoming pivotal in the global supply chain.

Competitive landscape assessment details market shares and leading companies including Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and more.

Highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation, providing strategies for leveraging these trends for competitive differentiation.

Regulatory and investment landscape sections review key frameworks, associations, and government policies, accompanied by an analysis of investment trends and incentives.

Market segmentation includes: components (Sensors, Control Systems, Software, Others), technology (Cold Atom, NV-Center, etc.), platforms (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), applications (Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Automotive, etc.), and end users (Commercial, Military, Research).

Covered regions and countries include a wide range from Australia to USA, ensuring a broad understanding of market dynamics globally.

Data analysis supports strategic decision-making, with a focus on both historic and forecast market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global

