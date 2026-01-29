Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: A $1 Trillion Market by 2031 - Klarna and Affirm Lead, While Splitit Expands Bank-Embedded BNPL Through FI-PayLater

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 18.9% on annual basis to reach US$509.2 billion in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 428.2 billion to approximately USD 1.00 trillion.
The BNPL market is likely to evolve into a multi-model payments landscape in which pure-play fintechs, banks, card issuers, and payment networks all offer installment or "pay later" options as part of broader product suites. This will raise competitive intensity and blur boundaries between fintech and banking. Providers with deeper merchant networks and diversified product portfolios (cards, bank account features, payment network integrations) will hold an advantage.
Pure-play, standalone BNPL services may be pressured to either consolidate or partner, or shift toward embedded-financing models. As regulation tightens and consumer credit assessment becomes more stringent across jurisdictions, scale and regulatory compliance capabilities will increasingly define market winners. Demand for flexibility and predictable payments, especially in markets with rising cost of living, will sustain interest in BNPL. Still, the competitive landscape will broaden significantly, making differentiation on underwriting quality, service integration, and convenience critical.
Current State of the Market
- The global BNPL ecosystem continues to expand, but is undergoing structural shifts. Traditional BNPL pure-players remain active, yet banks, card networks and fintech-adjacent payment platforms are increasingly entering the space.
- Overall, BNPL usage remains substantial in developed markets (e.g., the US and Europe), even as some tech giants' efforts to build in-house BNPL services fail, highlighting the difficulty of sustaining standalone BNPL services.
- Providers are diversifying: some now combine BNPL with debit cards, savings/deposit-account functionality or bank-like services, blurring the line between BNPL fintechs and traditional banking.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Among the established pure-play BNPL firms, Klarna and Affirm remain dominant globally. Affirm continues to offer point-of-sale loans and virtual and physical cards, and is expanding its integrations with merchants and banking partners. Newer entrants and alternative models are emerging: for example, Splitit launched "FI-PayLater" in 2024, enabling banks and existing card issuers to embed installment-payment capabilities for their customers.
- At the same time, payment networks and card issuers (through "card-linked installments" or credit-card instalment plans) are actively challenging pure-BNPL firms, aiming to reclaim transaction volume by offering structured payments built on existing credit infrastructure.
A bundled offering, combining the following 21 reports, covering 1,200+ tables and 1,700+ figures for the Buy Now Pay Later Market:
- Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Canada Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- China Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Finland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- France Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Germany Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- India Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Italy Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Poland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Spain Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United States Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|2121
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$509.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1000 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Global Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry
- Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce
Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Industry Attractiveness
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Key Players
Global Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income
Global Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs
- Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
- Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
Global Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model
- Two-Party Business Model
- Third-Party Business Model
Global Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose
- Convenience
- Credit
Global Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant Ecosystem
- Open Loop System
- Closed Loop System
Global Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model
- Standalone
- Banks & Payment Service Providers
- Marketplaces
Global Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Global Buy Now Pay Later By End-Use Sector: Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Shopping
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Media and Entertainment
- Services
- Automotive
- Health Care and Wellness
- Others
Global Buy Now Pay Later By Retail Product Category: Market Size and Forecast
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Consumer Electronics
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Global Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Spend Share by Age Group
- Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group
- Spend Share by Income
- Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
- Adoption Rationale
- Spend by Monthly Expense Segments
- Average Number of Transactions per User Annually
- BNPL Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population
Companies Featured
- Uala
- Mercado Pago
- Wibond
- WIPEI
- MODO
- Afterpay
- ZipPay
- PayPal
- Sezzle
- Klarna
- RatePay
- Scalapay
- Alma
- Pathao
- bKash
- Oney
- Billink
- Confidis
- PagSeguro
- Addi
- RecargaPay
- Tino
- Affirm
- Flexiti Financial
- Cleo
- MACH
- Banco Falabella
- Anyday
- Svea Finans
- ViaBill A/S
- valU
- Fawry
- PayMob
- Shahry
- Walley
- Riverty
- Viva Wallet
- Finloup
- OlaMoney Postpaid
- Flipkart Pay Later
- Amazon Pay Later
- ePayLater
- Kredivo
- Indodana
- Akulaku
- OVO PayLater
- GoPay / GoJek PayLater
- Clearpay (Afterpay)
- humm
- Splitit
- Jifiti
- ChargeAfter
- Sunbit Israel
- M-Pesa BNPL (Safaricom)
- Tala
- JUMO
- Aspira
- LipaLater Kenya
- M-KOPA
- Grab
- Shopee
- HSBC
- Kueski
- Aplazo
- Nelo
- Atrato
- PayMaya Pay Later
- GrabPay Later
- TendoPay
- BillEase
- PayPo
- Twisto
- PayU
- Tamara
- Tabby
- Spotii
- Cashew
- Postpay
- Atome
- SPayLater (SeaMoney)
- Singtel
- Payflex
- PayJustNow
- LayUp
- Mobicred
- Aplazame
- Qliro
- Zaver
- Twint
- Shopee Taiwan
- AsiaPay
- AFTEE
- Zilch
- Zip
- MoMo
- Home Credit
- FE Credit
- Fundiin
