Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: A $1 Trillion Market by 2031 - Klarna and Affirm Lead, While Splitit Expands Bank-Embedded BNPL Through FI-PayLater

The Global BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 18.9% on annual basis to reach US$509.2 billion in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 428.2 billion to approximately USD 1.00 trillion.





The BNPL market is likely to evolve into a multi-model payments landscape in which pure-play fintechs, banks, card issuers, and payment networks all offer installment or "pay later" options as part of broader product suites. This will raise competitive intensity and blur boundaries between fintech and banking. Providers with deeper merchant networks and diversified product portfolios (cards, bank account features, payment network integrations) will hold an advantage.

Pure-play, standalone BNPL services may be pressured to either consolidate or partner, or shift toward embedded-financing models. As regulation tightens and consumer credit assessment becomes more stringent across jurisdictions, scale and regulatory compliance capabilities will increasingly define market winners. Demand for flexibility and predictable payments, especially in markets with rising cost of living, will sustain interest in BNPL. Still, the competitive landscape will broaden significantly, making differentiation on underwriting quality, service integration, and convenience critical.

Current State of the Market

The global BNPL ecosystem continues to expand, but is undergoing structural shifts. Traditional BNPL pure-players remain active, yet banks, card networks and fintech-adjacent payment platforms are increasingly entering the space.

Overall, BNPL usage remains substantial in developed markets (e.g., the US and Europe), even as some tech giants' efforts to build in-house BNPL services fail, highlighting the difficulty of sustaining standalone BNPL services.

Providers are diversifying: some now combine BNPL with debit cards, savings/deposit-account functionality or bank-like services, blurring the line between BNPL fintechs and traditional banking.

Key Players and New Entrants

Among the established pure-play BNPL firms, Klarna and Affirm remain dominant globally. Affirm continues to offer point-of-sale loans and virtual and physical cards, and is expanding its integrations with merchants and banking partners. Newer entrants and alternative models are emerging: for example, Splitit launched "FI-PayLater" in 2024, enabling banks and existing card issuers to embed installment-payment capabilities for their customers.

At the same time, payment networks and card issuers (through "card-linked installments" or credit-card instalment plans) are actively challenging pure-BNPL firms, aiming to reclaim transaction volume by offering structured payments built on existing credit infrastructure.

