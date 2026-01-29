Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drones Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: A $2.26 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Psychological Operations Broadcast Drone Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers an extensive overview, including size, segments, and competitor analysis.





The military psychological operations broadcast drone market is witnessing accelerated growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, sustaining a CAGR of 12.7%. Influential factors include the rise of unmanned aerial systems for PsyOps, advancements in communication payloads, heightened geopolitical tensions, and strategic defense investments in non-lethal tools. A successful deployment in conflict zones has further validated their effectiveness.

Looking forward, the market is poised to reach $2.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4%. Growth drivers include AI-enhanced message targeting, extended communication capabilities, rapid deployment needs, secure transmission systems, and increased collaboration among defense contractors for advanced solutions. Emerging trends comprise broader broadcast ranges, integration of psychological and cyber operations, and multi-modal payload deployments.

Geopolitical tensions continue to fuel market expansion as nations increasingly adopt PsyOps drones to exert influence and support their strategic goals. The use of these drones is critical for maintaining communication and achieving information warfare objectives. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, escalating conflicts saw fatalities increase from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, underscoring the necessity for effective PsyOps strategies.

Defense budget increments are also instrumental in market growth. Governments allocate funds for advanced military capabilities, with global defense spending reaching $2.44 trillion in 2023, up by 6.8% from the previous year. This surge directly impacts PsyOps drones, underlining their role in contemporary warfare strategies.

The rise in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) demand is a significant market driver. UAVs facilitate secure operations in hostile territories, aligning with military modernization goals. The Federal Aviation Administration reported a growth in the recreational small UAS sector to approximately 1.75 million drones in 2023, a 3.7% increase over 2022. This trend positively influences the adoption of UAVs for military psychological operations.

Leading industry players include Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, and Thales Group, among others. North America was the predominant region in the market as of 2025. Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, among others.

Drone Types: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid

Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Hybrid Payloads: Audio Systems, Visual Display Systems, Leaflet Dispensers, Multi-Sensor Payloads, Others

Audio Systems, Visual Display Systems, Leaflet Dispensers, Multi-Sensor Payloads, Others Ranges: Short, Medium, Long

Short, Medium, Long Applications: Propaganda Dissemination, Crowd Control, Information Warfare, Disaster Response, Others

Propaganda Dissemination, Crowd Control, Information Warfare, Disaster Response, Others End-Users: Army, Navy, Air Force

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

EDGE Group PJSC

Leonardo DRS Inc.

General Atomics

Skydio Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Baykar Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Paramount Group

AeroVironment Inc.

Quantum-Systems GmbH

Ondas Holdings Inc.

Elistair SAS

Hoverfly Technologies Inc.

Elsight Ltd.

