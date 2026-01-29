Lodging Construction and Renovation Market Report 2026: Total Revenues Forecast to Reach $1.04 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lodging Construction and Renovation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Fastest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, while North America remains the leading market as of 2025.

This report delivers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional distribution, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities. It provides a holistic view of the industry, catering to the needs of stakeholders seeking to thrive in this evolving sector.





The global lodging construction and renovation market is experiencing remarkable growth, expected to surge from $653.86 billion in 2025 to $720.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is fueled by increased hotel construction activity, renovations of aging properties, and a greater emphasis on interior upgrades. The expansion of specialty accommodations and wider adoption of sustainable building materials also contribute to the upward trend.

Anticipated to reach $1.04 trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8%, the market's future development is driven by modular and prefabricated construction, advanced building technologies, energy-efficient installations, AI-assisted project management, and a demand for connected building systems. Notably, there is increasing adoption of smart hotel management systems and energy-efficient construction practices, along with deployment of AI-assisted interior design solutions.

The rise in global travel and tourism significantly impacts market growth, spurred by increasing disposable incomes and the desire for leisure and business travel. Enhancing guest experiences through modernized, eco-friendly accommodations is essential in appealing to tourists. For instance, UN Tourism reported 690 million international travelers between January and June 2025, a 33 million increase from the previous year, underscoring the sector's vitality.

Leading industry players are pushing technological boundaries, offering advanced solutions like building automation systems to enhance energy efficiency, streamline operations, and improve guest comfort. In February 2025, Delta Electronics Inc. launched its Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT) platform, merging smart automation, energy management, and IoT to optimize energy usage and enhance building sustainability and occupant comfort.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape. Ameribrands LLC acquired Genesis Hotel Services in September 2025, expanding its capacity to undertake large-scale renovation projects with consistent quality. This acquisition enhances Ameribrands' ability to provide seamless hospitality renovation services across multiple sites.

The market characteristics segment analyzes key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis covers value chain components, including raw materials and suppliers.

Updated strategies highlight digital transformation, sustainability, and emerging tech trends like AI.

The regulatory landscape provides insights into frameworks, investment trends, and funding influencing industry growth.

Explore market forecasts impacted by global factors such as tech advancements and economic shifts.

TAM analysis benchmarks current market size against potential, offering strategic insights for growth.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic implications.

Segmentations detail sub-market breakdowns by type, construction method, material, and application.

Regional breakdowns expand on Taiwan and Southeast Asia, analyzing their role in the global supply chain.

The competitive landscape evaluates market shares and key financial deals, ranking top companies by performance metrics.

Markets Covered: Types include New Hotel Construction, Hotel Renovation, and Adaptive Reuse, using methods like Modular and Advanced Technologies. Materials and applications range from Structural to MEP Equipment, catering to diverse accommodation types.

Subsegments: Detailed insights cover Luxury to Budget Hotel Construction, comprehensive Renovation strategies, and Conversion ventures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $720.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1040 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

