Canadian Soccer Business and STACKTV Partner to Bring Canadian Premier League Soccer Closer to Fans Nationwide

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new partnership with STACKTV, Corus Entertainment’s premium streaming platform, welcoming the brand into the soccer ecosystem to support the continued growth and visibility of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and the sport nationwide. The partnership will see STACKTV featured as the front of kit sponsor for Inter Toronto, a significant on-field presence, alongside digital content integrations across CPL and OneSoccer platforms. Fan engagement and contesting opportunities designed to connect with supporters will also be rolled out throughout the season.

The collaboration extends Canadian soccer beyond matchday through national visibility across Corus’ owned media portfolio. This offering includes on-air ads on both Global TV and Corus radio stations across all key markets in Canada, and digital placements on STACKTV. The partnership aligns with CSB’s long-term vision to grow soccer’s audience in Canada by amplifying the sport’s stories, increasing accessibility, and strengthening its place in the mainstream, helping ensure the game remains visible, relevant, and part of the cultural conversation year-round.

“Media and storytelling play a critical role in how sports grow, connect, and endure,” said Michael Beckerman, Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. “This partnership with STACKTV reflects our responsibility to bring Canadian soccer into the national conversation through extensive on-air and digital promotion. By expanding our reach across both digital and linear platforms, we’re helping elevate our clubs, players, and competitions and build deeper, lasting connections across the country.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Canadian Premier League on this collaboration bringing STACKTV into the heart of a deeply connected Canadian soccer community," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice-President Content and Marketing at Corus Entertainment. “By connecting STACKTV with highly engaged fans through the front-of-kit sponsorship of Inter Toronto and league-wide media and digital programming, this partnership allows us to extend our reach, support the momentum of Canadian soccer, and align the brand with a national fan community. We’re excited to see the STACKTV brand come to life on the field!”

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s and Women’s National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus’ roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada’s Tier 1 domestic men’s soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which will contest its eighth season in 2026, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit cplsoccer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c78b3d67-88d9-489b-b1dd-ad7633fb38ce