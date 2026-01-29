FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC (Company)

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION - UPDATE

29 January 2026

The Company published a prospectus on 6 January 2026 ("the Prospectus") containing an offer for subscription of up to £40 million through the subscription of up to a maximum of 100 million ordinary shares of 1p each ("the Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus.

The Directors are pleased to announce that they have been advised that, on the basis of the applications now received and assuming that they are all accepted, the Offer has been over-subscribed.

Investors whose applications were received after 28 January 2026 are likely, therefore, to have their subscription returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181