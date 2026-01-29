Brain Cancer Diagnostics Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to expand from USD 3.67 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.68 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.13%.

This sector encompasses a diverse array of medical technologies, such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and molecular assays, all utilized to identify and characterize intracranial neoplasms.

The primary catalyst driving this market is the escalating demand for timely and accurate disease detection, a need intensified by an aging global population and the rising frequency of central nervous system disorders. To highlight this urgency, the American Cancer Society estimated that 24,820 malignant brain or spinal cord tumors would be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, underscoring the critical necessity for effective diagnostic capabilities.

Despite these favorable growth prospects, the market confronts substantial hurdles stemming from the exorbitant costs associated with cutting-edge diagnostic procedures. The significant financial outlay required for high-resolution imaging and genomic profiling frequently restricts patient access and adoption rates, particularly in regions where healthcare reimbursement structures are limited. This economic constraint serves as a major restraint, potentially obstructing the broader global dissemination and utilization of these essential diagnostic instruments.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into diagnostic workflows acts as a major market driver by substantially improving the accuracy and efficiency of identifying intracranial neoplasms. AI algorithms are increasingly utilized to automate complex tumor segmentation tasks within MRI scans, differentiating between malignant tissues, edema, and healthy brain matter with a level of precision that exceeds manual methods.

This technological evolution satisfies the urgent requirement for rapid treatment planning while minimizing variability between radiologists. Illustrating this advancement, Sora Neuroscience announced in June 2025 the FDA clearance of its Cirrus Resting State fMRI Software, an AI-driven tool designed to quickly map essential brain functions, thereby enhancing surgical decision-making and increasing safety during tumor resections.

Simultaneously, the shift toward non-invasive liquid biopsy techniques is reshaping the market by providing safer alternatives to high-risk surgical procedures. These innovations enable the detection of circulating tumor DNA across the blood-brain barrier, allowing for real-time tracking of disease progression and molecular profiling without invasive cranial interventions.

In September 2025, the Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative released a statement regarding research grants, awarding $1 million to multi-institutional teams specifically to further liquid biopsy technologies for primary brain tumors. This progress is supported by significant investment; the National Brain Tumor Society reported that in 2025, the National Institutes of Health was projected to contribute $518 million toward brain cancer research, demonstrating the vital financial backing propelling these diagnostic capabilities forward.

Market Challenges

The elevated expense associated with advanced diagnostic procedures poses a considerable obstacle to the growth of the Global Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market. State-of-the-art modalities, including high-field magnetic resonance imaging and molecular biomarker profiling, necessitate massive capital expenditures, resulting in high costs for both healthcare providers and patients.

In developing nations and regions with insufficient reimbursement systems, these financial demands curtail access to critical testing, effectively hindering the widespread implementation of these tools. As a result, market penetration in price-sensitive sectors remains low, confining significant revenue generation largely to developed economies with strong healthcare funding.

This economic barrier is especially restrictive considering the substantial number of patients needing precise differentiation of intracranial neoplasms. The high cost creates a bottleneck that stifles the potential demand generated by the prevalence of these conditions. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, an estimated 90,000 primary brain tumors were diagnosed in the United States in 2024. This statistic highlights the immense clinical necessity for diagnostics that remains partially unmet due to financial constraints, directly impeding the market's capacity to fully leverage the increasing incidence of central nervous system disorders.

Market Trends

The adoption of DNA methylation profiling is transforming the molecular classification of central nervous system tumors by providing diagnostic clarity superior to conventional histopathology. This epigenetic method examines chemical modifications on DNA to distinguish specific tumor entities, proving particularly valuable in complex cases where standard microscopic analysis yields inconclusive results.

By incorporating methylation signatures into diagnostic frameworks, clinicians can attain greater precision in sub-typing gliomas and embryonal tumors, which directly informs personalized treatment plans. In December 2025, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) announced that the newest iteration of its Heidelberg CNS Tumor Methylation Classifier could identify over 180 tumor types, doubling the capacity of the previous version and significantly broadening the horizon of precise molecular diagnosis.

In parallel, the emergence of point-of-care diagnostic solutions is making neuroimaging more accessible through the deployment of portable, low-field magnetic resonance imaging systems in critical care environments. Unlike traditional high-field MRI units that demand shielded rooms and patient transport, these mobile devices can be operated bedside in intensive care units and emergency rooms, allowing for the swift evaluation of brain pathology.

This trend mitigates the shortage of available scanners and lowers the logistical risks involved in moving critically ill patients. As reported by Fierce Biotech in July 2025, Hyperfine began the commercial rollout of its FDA-cleared next-generation Swoop portable MRI system, a development specifically focused on extending immediate neuroimaging capabilities to resource-limited clinical settings.

Key Players Profiled in the Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market

GE Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fujifilm Corp

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

NantOmics LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostic Type:

Imaging Test

Lumbar Puncture

Biopsy

Molecular Testing

Others

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Tumor Type:

Metastatic

Meningioma

Glioblastoma

Pituitary Endoma

Others

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

