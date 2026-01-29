Cloud Migration Services Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Migration Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is projected to expand from USD 12.92 Billion in 2025 to USD 48.86 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 24.82%.

These services cover the strategic planning and technical implementation needed to move digital assets, software, and IT operations from on-premises hardware to cloud platforms.

The primary catalyst for this market is the demand for digital transformation, which requires improved operational agility and the capacity to scale resources effectively to meet changing demand. Additionally, organizations are driven by the potential to lower capital costs tied to physical data centers and the necessity to update legacy systems to support remote teams and foster innovation.

Nevertheless, the industry faces a major hurdle involving the difficulty of securing these environments amid a global shortage of talent. A lack of qualified experts slows down implementation and heightens the risks involved in moving sensitive data. As noted by ISC2 in 2024, 45% of organizations cited the shortage of skilled personnel as a primary barrier to cloud security adoption. This deficiency in the workforce makes migration strategies more complex and compels many enterprises to decelerate their transition initiatives, thereby hindering the broader growth of the market.

Market Drivers

The updating of legacy IT infrastructure and application portfolios serves as a primary driver for market growth, as companies break down monolithic systems to gain digital agility. Enterprises are focusing on refactoring on-premises assets into cloud-native structures to remove technical debt and enable microservices, which are crucial for rapid deployment cycles.

This fundamental transformation enables businesses to utilize scalable resources and enhance interoperability within fragmented digital environments. The magnitude of this transition is evident in spending patterns; according to the 'State of Application Modernization Report 2024' by Konveyor in January 2024, 59% of modernization funds were dedicated to updating existing applications and infrastructure rather than creating new ones. This pattern aligns with wider adoption trends, with O'Reilly reporting in 2024 that 48% of organizations intended to move over half of their applications to the cloud within the year.

Furthermore, the incorporation of Big Data analytics, AI, and machine learning capabilities boosts the demand for migration services by creating computational demands that conventional data centers cannot support. The rise of generative AI applications requires the high-performance computing clusters and elastic storage environments typically available in hyperscale clouds.

As a result, companies are transferring data lakes and processing workloads to the cloud to utilize advanced tools and guarantee real-time performance. This technological requirement is a top priority for IT leaders; according to Couchbase's 'Seventh Annual Survey of Global IT Leaders' in February 2024, 98% of enterprises have set specific objectives to use generative AI, a strategic direction that underscores the urgent necessity for infrastructure modernization and cloud scalability.

Market Challenges

The shortage of qualified professionals acts as a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Cloud Migration Services Market. As companies seek to relocate digital assets, the technical requirements for securing and administering cloud environments demand specialized skills that are currently scarce. This lack of talent compels enterprises to delay crucial migration initiatives, as the potential for misconfiguration and security breaches increases substantially without expert guidance. When organizations cannot ensure data integrity during the move due to insufficient staff capabilities, they inevitably reduce their investment in migration services, leading to prolonged project timelines and halted digital transformation efforts.

This workforce reduction directly affects market momentum by restricting the number of migrations that can be effectively completed. According to ISACA in 2024, 42% of cybersecurity experts pinpointed cloud computing as a major skills gap within the sector. This figure underscores a widespread incapacity to meet the technical demands of migration, creating a bottleneck where the demand for services cannot be safely met. As a result, the market undergoes reduced growth rates because the speed of adoption is involuntarily constrained by the inability to recruit the necessary personnel for secure cloud implementation.

Market Trends

The broad adoption of FinOps frameworks has become a pivotal trend as enterprises face the financial intricacies of post-migration environments. Companies are reorganizing their operational models to apply strict cost governance, advancing from basic budget tracking to the detailed optimization of cloud expenditures.

This approach ensures that variable usage matches business value, effectively halting unchecked growth and enhancing return on investment. This focus on financial discipline is highlighted by industry statistics; according to the FinOps Foundation's 'State of FinOps' report in February 2024, reducing waste and unused resources was named the leading priority for practitioners, overtaking the enablement of engineers for the first time.

Concurrently, the market is undergoing a distinct move toward multi-cloud and hybrid architectures to reduce vendor lock-in and improve resilience. Instead of concentrating workloads with a single hyperscale provider, businesses are strategically allocating assets across various environments to utilize superior services and guarantee continuity during outages.

This strategy permits IT leaders to position applications where performance and compliance are maximized, establishing a stable and adaptable ecosystem. The magnitude of this architectural diversification is notable, as Nutanix reported in the 'Enterprise Cloud Index' in March 2024 that 90% of IT decision-makers have embraced a hybrid multicloud approach to deploy applications across the most effective combination of infrastructures.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Cloud Migration Services Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Cloud Migration Services Market, by Service Type:

Automation & Integration

Disaster Recovery

Application Hosting & Monitoring

DevOps

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Cloud Migration Services Market, by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises v/s SMEs

Cloud Migration Services Market, by Application:

Project Management

Infrastructure Management

Security & Compliance Management

Others

Cloud Migration Services Market, by End User Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Cloud Migration Services Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

