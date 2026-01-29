National Advertising Division Recommends Bashlin Industries Modify or Discontinue Certain “Made in USA” Claims

New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Buckingham Manufacturing, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Bashlin Industries, Inc. discontinue or modify certain “Made in USA” claims and related messaging that could convey its products are all or virtually all made domestically.

Bashlin and Buckingham are manufacturers of equipment and tools for line workers in multiple industries.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) found the challenged claims convey an unqualified message that the Bashlin products at issue are wholly Made in USA. The Made in USA message is reinforced by the express language on the product labels and webpages, which include images of the Made in USA claim without qualification or disclosure that some products may only be assembled in the USA with foreign parts/components.

NAD also found that Made in USA claims that appeared in Bashlin’s safety videos are national advertising because they are widely distributed and available to any consumer on the internet and, despite containing on-screen disclosures, have the purpose of persuading the audience of the value and usefulness of the products.

Bashlin Climbers

NAD found that consumers are not able to discern from Bashlin’s advertising which part of Bashlin’s climbers contain more than a negligible amount of content of undetermined origin. Therefore, NAD recommended that Bashlin discontinue its unqualified Made in USA claims for its climbers or modify the claims to include appropriate qualifications.

Third-Party Manufactured Products

A MUSA stamp appears on the underside of Bashlin’s branded canvas bucket on the hard plastic bottom, a component that is purchased from a manufacturing company in Georgia that is responsible for the stamp.

NAD found that the MUSA stamp that appears without qualification reasonably conveys an unqualified message that the whole bucket satisfies the FTC’s “all or virtually all” standard for Made in the USA claims and that a reasonable consumer would not be able to understand that that MUSA stamp applied only to the bucket bottom and not the entire bucket. NAD recommended that Bashlin discontinue the MUSA claims for the Bashlin branded tool bucket or modify them to include appropriate qualifications.

Regarding Bashlin’s bucket knuckle and hat liner products, NAD found that Bashlin’s reliance on its status as a reseller does not relieve Bashlin of responsibility for the truth and accuracy of the claims it makes on its own website. Because Bashlin had no substantiation for its unqualified Made in USA claims for the bucket knuckle and hat liner products, NAD recommended that Bashlin discontinue the claims or modify them to include appropriate qualifications.

Use of Flag Imagery and Implied Claims

NAD found that Bashlin’s America flag-style “B” logo and other patriotic imagery conveyed an implied Made in USA message. NAD determined that when such imagery appears adjacent to product descriptions, in videos, or alongside other U.S.-origin references, it could reasonably communicate to consumers an implied Made in USA message. NAD recommended that Bashlin either discontinue using the American flag logo and imagery in these contexts or modify such uses to avoid conveying an unsupported implied country of origin claim.

NAD found, however, that when the imagery appears far removed from product information, it would not be reasonably understood by consumers to mean that all of Bashlin’s products are Made in USA.

During the inquiry, Bashlin indicated that it had previously modified the label on one of its harnesses to read “Assembled in USA.” Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the modified claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be modified, and Bashlin agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Bashlin said, “although it does not agree with NAD’s recommendations, Bashlin supports the self-regulatory process and will seek to comply with its recommendations.”

