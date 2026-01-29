Rock Breaker Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rock Breaker Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Rock Breaker Market is projected to expand from USD 24.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 32.11 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.32%

This market revolves around the production and distribution of hydraulic percussion hammers, which function as heavy-duty excavator attachments intended for demolishing concrete structures and excavating hard rock substrates. Growth is primarily supported by the rising demand for urban infrastructure redevelopment and the essential requirement for improved operational efficiency in the mining sector to reach deeper mineral deposits. These underlying economic needs drive the uptake of high-performance demolition tools and operate independently of fleeting technological fads.

However, market growth faces potential hurdles due to the enforcement of strict environmental regulations governing noise pollution and vibration levels in residential areas. Data from the Japan Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association indicates that in January 2025, the domestic shipment value of hydraulic breakers and crushers rose by 15.5 percent to 1.9 billion yen. This statistic underscores a complex market environment where industrial demand in major hubs remains strong, even as the equipment sector navigates continuing regulatory challenges.

Market Drivers

A significant catalyst for the Global Rock Breaker Market is the increase in government investment in public works, necessitated by the need to upgrade utility and transportation networks. Nations are actively funding major projects like tunnels, highways, and railway corridors, requiring powerful excavation machinery to break through hard rock geological structures.

Such initiatives lead directly to higher procurement rates for hydraulic breakers, as contractors seek equipment capable of high-impact energy for swift site clearance and foundation work. According to the Press Information Bureau's February 2025 summary of the Union Budget 2025-26, the Government of India earmarked a record 11.21 lakh crore rupees for capital expenditure, highlighting a focus on transport infrastructure that demands significant use of heavy demolition attachments.

Additionally, the surge in mining and mineral exploration activities acts as a critical driver, fueled by the growing global demand for industrial metals and rare earth elements. As surface deposits become exhausted, operators are excavating deeper and processing harder ores, requiring advanced rock breakers to uphold safety standards and extraction efficiency.

This enables mining firms to fracture oversized boulders and maintain continuous material flow through crushers without relying on explosives. According to Sandvik's interim report for the first quarter of 2025, released in April, organic order intake for its Mining and Rock Solutions division rose by 10 percent, reflecting this enduring demand for excavation technology. Furthermore, Komatsu reported that sales for its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment hit 3.79 trillion yen in 2025, confirming the substantial capital investment in heavy machinery markets.

Market Challenges

The expansion of the Global Rock Breaker Market is significantly hindered by strict environmental regulations concerning vibration levels and noise pollution. In densely populated urban areas, authorities are increasingly enforcing rigorous decibel limits and restricted operating hours to preserve residential peace. These compliance requirements compel construction companies to curtail the operation time of hydraulic percussion hammers or resort to alternative, lower-impact excavation techniques, thereby diminishing the practical utility of standard rock breaking machinery. As a result, contractors encounter elevated operational costs and risks related to noise mitigation, which suppresses capital expenditure on new heavy-duty attachments.

This regulatory pressure is directly linked to periods of market contraction, effectively offsetting broader demand for infrastructure. According to data from the Japan Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association in 2025, domestic shipments of construction equipment fell for the tenth month in a row, declining by 6.1 percent to 70.1 billion yen in May. This persistent downward trend illustrates how the accumulated burden of compliance-driven restrictions impedes the equipment sector's capacity for consistent growth, even while fundamental economic drivers for redevelopment persist.

Market Trends

The Global Rock Breaker Market is being fundamentally transformed by the adoption of remote-controlled and automated operations, especially within hazardous demolition environments and deep-shaft mining. Market participants are increasingly utilizing tele-remote hydraulic breakers that enable operators to break oversized boulders from secure control rooms, thereby eliminating exposure to silica dust and rockfalls.

This technological advancement effectively separates operational continuity from on-site personnel constraints, ensuring steady throughput even during blasting intervals or shift changes. According to Epiroc's interim report for the third quarter of 2025, released in October, organic order intake rose by 7 percent, a growth trend largely driven by the mining sector's heightened demand for equipment with advanced electrification and automation capabilities.

Concurrently, the incorporation of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance is becoming a key differentiator for contractors aiming to lower lifecycle costs and maximize asset uptime. By integrating sensors that monitor oil temperature, impact frequency, and hydraulic pressure, modern rock breakers transmit real-time performance metrics to fleet management systems, facilitating preemptive maintenance before major failures occur.

This shift toward data-driven support strategies enhances resilience within the equipment sector, establishing a steady revenue stream separate from volatile hardware sales. According to Volvo Construction Equipment's interim report for the third quarter of 2025, published in October, service sales grew by 6 percent, underscoring the industry's increasing dependence on digital aftermarket solutions to sustain fleet efficiency.

Key Players Profiled in the Rock Breaker Market

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Epiroc AB

Komatsu Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Doosan Infracore / Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

JCB

Furukawa Rock Drill Co., Ltd.

Montabert

Report Scope

Rock Breaker Market, by Product Type:

Small

Medium

Heavy

Rock Breaker Market, by Application:

Construction

Mining

Rock Breaker Market, by Operating Weight:

Upto 500 Kg

501-1200 Kg

Above 1200 Kg

Rock Breaker Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $32.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulnlhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment