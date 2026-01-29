PCI Biotech initiates a process to evaluate the opportunity for a structured wind-up process

Oslo (Norway), 29 January 2026 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) refers to its latest announcement of 8 January 2026 regarding the discontinuation of all R&D operations and the continued exploration of strategic alternatives.

This evaluation has now been concluded. Following careful consideration of the PCI Biotech group’s circumstances, the Board has resolved to initiate a process to evaluate the opportunity for a structured wind-up.

The liquidity position of the PCI Biotech group remains critical, casting significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. No assurance can be given for a successful wind-up process.

Further information will be provided when appropriate.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ronny Skuggedal, CEO at PCI Biotech Holding ASA, on 29 January 2026 at 17:50 CET.