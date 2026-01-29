Wawanesa provides donation to Traffic Injury Research Foundation to help create safer roads in Ontario

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the evolution of its popular Drive Change auto insurance program, Wawanesa has donated $85,000 to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), furthering the insurer’s work to improve road safety across Ontario.

By combining usage-based telematics technology with a state-of-the-art smartphone app, Wawanesa’s Drive Change program analyzes driving data, promoting positive behaviours while rewarding responsible drivers. Safe driving habits can earn users up to a 25% discount on their quarterly auto insurance premiums. Initially introduced in Ontario in 2023, Drive Change was recently enhanced with a new, more intuitive platform that gives drivers deeper insights into their behaviours.

“By advancing the technology behind Drive Change, we’re able to deliver more value for our members and empower them to make responsible choices every time they get behind the wheel,” said Bill Warden, VP, Personal Lines, Product Management at Wawanesa. “Our contribution to TIRF complements this exciting milestone for the program by extending the impact of positive driving habits beyond our app. We’re proud to partner with TIRF to help create a future where everyone can get home safely.”

Wawanesa’s donation will support the re-development of TIRF’s Young & New Driver Resource Centre, which will be re-branded as the New Driver Centre. Through the initiative, TIRF will provide teens and their parents with resources to build on fundamental skills and learn to safely apply them in diverse, real-world driving situations.

“Donations allow our registered charity and internationally recognized road safety research institute to put knowledge, expertise, and tools in the hands of decision-makers, educators, advocates, and communities,” said Robyn Robertson, President & CEO of TIRF. “Work funded by donations mean communities have greater capacity to apply solutions instead of searching for answers. The road environment is constantly evolving and donations like this help us respond to persistent and emerging issues to create safe roads home for all Canadians.”

More information about Drive Change can be found on wawanesa.com or by contacting an insurance broker.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.87 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

About the Traffic Injury Research Foundation

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF’s mission is to be the knowledge source for safe road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca or find all TIRF websites and social media at linktr.ee/tirfcanada.