All Talentz Showcases Quality Talent Solutions at INTRConnect 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz, a U.S.-based workforce solutions and business services company, proudly participated as a Collaborating Sponsor at INTRConnect 2026, one of the leading conferences for executives and decision-makers across the property insurance and restoration ecosystem. With a strong presence at Booth 23, All Talentz joined industry leaders for high-impact conversations spanning operations, claims management, workforce scalability, and efficiency-driven growth.





INTRConnect 2026 convened forward-thinking professionals from across insurance carriers, TPAs, and restoration companies to explore smarter, more resilient ways to operate in an increasingly complex environment. For All Talentz, the event provided a strategic platform to showcase how its technology-enabled, people-first workforce solutions help organizations optimize performance while maintaining quality and consistency at scale.

“All Talentz sits at the intersection of people, process, and technology,” said Sadiq Isu, MBA, CEO & Co-founder of All Talentz. “Being a collaborating sponsor at INTRConnect 2026 reflects our commitment to supporting the property insurance and restoration industry with intelligent workforce solutions that go beyond traditional outsourcing. Sustainable growth comes from aligning skilled talent with smart systems—and that’s exactly what we deliver.”

Throughout the conference, the All Talentz team engaged attendees on how restoration and insurance organizations can modernize operations through flexible, plug-and-play workforce models. From claims support and estimating review to customer service, back-office operations, and account receivables, All Talentz demonstrated how its trained professionals and structured, tech-enabled oversight allow clients to scale efficiently without sacrificing control or service quality.

“INTRConnect gave us the opportunity to engage directly with leaders who are navigating real operational pressure—tight timelines, staffing constraints, and increasing claim volumes,” said Michael Nwoseh, Business & Digital Solutions Director at All Talentz. “The feedback we heard reinforced the need for partners who understand both the technical complexity of the work and the human element behind it. That’s where All Talentz adds measurable value.”

The All Talentz delegation at INTRConnect 2026 included:

Sadiq Isu, MBA — CEO & Co-founder

Michael Nwoseh — Business & Digital Solutions Director

Akwaowo Willie — Senior Relationship Manager

Shaya Ciambella — Business Development Manager

Mike Picano — Business Development Manager







As one of the first major industry engagements of 2026, INTRConnect set the tone for All Talentz’s strategic focus this year—deepening partnerships within the property insurance and restoration space, expanding technology-enabled capabilities, and continuing to deliver workforce solutions designed for speed, accuracy, and long-term operational resilience.

With strong momentum coming out of INTRConnect 2026, All Talentz looks forward to building new collaborations and helping organizations across the industry scale smarter, operate more efficiently, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

About All Talentz

All Talentz is a U.S.-based workforce solutions and business services company helping organizations scale through a balanced approach to skilled talent, structured processes, and technology-enabled oversight. Serving clients across insurance, restoration, and other operationally intensive industries, All Talentz delivers reliable, adaptable, and efficiency-driven solutions designed to support sustainable growth.

