Cribl Achieves FedRAMP Authority to Operate for U.S. Federal Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced that it has been granted a Moderate Authorization To Operate (ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The authorization gives federal agencies the green light to purchase Cribl’s federal suite, Cribl.Cloud Government. This significant milestone underscores Cribl’s maturity as an enterprise company with robust security, compliance, engineering, operations, and support programs.

More than 20 U.S. federal agencies already use Cribl’s software products. Now they will be able to access the full breadth of the Cribl.Cloud product suite and capabilities in Stream, Edge, Lake, and Search to manage their telemetry data, control costs, and drive desired outcomes.

U.S. federal agencies manage critical, sensitive data daily, essential to the quality of life for citizens. To enhance public safety, they require new, cost-effective solutions for securely and effectively leveraging telemetry data. While the volume of telemetry data continues to expand, budgets remain stagnant. Cribl’s telemetry data management tools already assist half of the Fortune 100 in efforts such as identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities and resolving IT issues to prevent outages.

"Federal agencies face a perfect storm of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, massive data volume growth, and constrained budgets, all while managing the nation's most sensitive information,” said Matthew Kelly, chief legal officer at Cribl. “With Cribl.Cloud Government, we are providing a secure, proven, and vendor-agnostic solution that puts them back in control of their telemetry data, allowing them to strengthen security postures and drive mission success without exploding costs."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program designed to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of modern cloud services, empowering federal agencies to use the technology safely. To obtain FedRAMP authorization, Cribl’s dedicated federal product suite, Cribl.Cloud Government, underwent rigorous testing and met stringent security requirements.

Cribl empowers organizations to transform their telemetry data strategies with vendor-agnostic solutions that analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security telemetry data from any source or to any destination. Specifically, public sector groups can use Cribl Stream to implement a telemetry pipeline that parses, restructures, and enriches data in flight, before routing it to a system of analysis for further investigation. For data at rest, Cribl Lake offers easy telemetry data storage while Lakehouse provides automatically structured data for more performant queries. Additionally, Cribl Edge collects and manages data right at its creation point, and Cribl Search enables agencies to look for and analyze their data wherever it’s stored. With this comprehensive suite, agencies, components, military service branches, and schools can reduce costs, improve downstream performance, and effectively route data while maintaining public trust.

Cribl.Cloud Government is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace .

To learn more about Cribl’s public sector offerings, click here .

