Maison Pommery & Associés : Financial Press Release : Consolidated turnover for 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)

Consolidated turnover for 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)

(*) under audit

Reims, January 29, 2026

The year 2025, following on from 2024, is marked by instability linked to geopolitical and economic uncertainties affecting the Champagne industry:

Trade: another year of declining volumes for the Champagne appellation (-2.2% in shipments, or 265.9 million bottles in 2025, and approximately -3% in value)

another year of declining volumes for the Champagne appellation (-2.2% in shipments, or 265.9 million bottles in 2025, and approximately -3% in value) Production: an adjustment in stocks with a third consecutive year of decline in the yield of the Champagne appellation, set at 9,000 kg/ha compared to 10,000 kg/ha in 2024

In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved consolidated sales of €293.2 million in 2025, down 3.6% compared to 2024.

Consolidated turnover in millions of euros :

Activity 2024 Turnover

(€M) 2025 Turnover (€M) Change

25 vs 24 Champagnes 263,2 258,5 -1,8% Provences & Camargues 22,1 17,4 -21,5% Others (Portos, Sparkling Wines, others) 18,6 17,3 -7,3% Group Total 304,0 293,2 -3,6%

Champagnes​

Maison Pommery & Associés is making progress in packaged bottles and gaining market share: In volume: 3.6% increase, while shipments in the sector are down 2.2% In value: 0.1% increase, while the market is down approximately 3%

The decline in sales in the Champagne segment (-1.8%) is due to a reduction in interprofessional sales.

In packaged bottles, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved a slight increase in sales, with a positive volume effect offset by the mix effect linked to the Charles Lafitte development plan implemented to revitalize Champagne sales.

Champagne Pommery & Greno continued its positive momentum with volume growth of 1.2%. The House's efforts on its portfolio of prestige cuvées are bearing fruit, with growth of 8.1% in the premium range: Cuvée Louise, Apanage 1874, and Grand Cru Royal.

39% of sales were made in France and 61% abroad. While most markets are growing in volume, the House's growth is being driven by the French market. In the United States, the subsidiary's Champagne sales rose by 5.2% at constant exchange rates (+0.5% as reported, due to the depreciation of the USD over the year 2025).

Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue​

The decline in segment revenue is due to a strategic reorientation of interprofessional sales with the discontinuation of certain volumes.

Bottled wines grew by 3.1% in volume.

The vineyards returned to normal agronomic yields for the 2025 harvest thanks to the adoption of sustainable viticulture principles in sandy soils during the year.

Port and Douro wines​

Sales of Portuguese wines are down 20.5%. The loss of a major listing could not be offset by other markets..​

Sparkling Wines​

Sales of sparkling wines rose 2.7%, driven by strong growth for the Louis Pommery England brand (+29.2% in volume).

Next communication​

Publication of 2025 annual results : March 30, 2026 after market close.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris et Bruxelles) ; ISIN code : FR0000062796).

