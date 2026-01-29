Maison Pommery & Associés : Financial Press Release : Consolidated turnover for 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)

Financial Press Release
Consolidated turnover for 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)
(*) under audit
Reims, January 29, 2026
The year 2025, following on from 2024, is marked by instability linked to geopolitical and economic uncertainties affecting the Champagne industry:
- Trade: another year of declining volumes for the Champagne appellation (-2.2% in shipments, or 265.9 million bottles in 2025, and approximately -3% in value)
- Production: an adjustment in stocks with a third consecutive year of decline in the yield of the Champagne appellation, set at 9,000 kg/ha compared to 10,000 kg/ha in 2024
In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved consolidated sales of €293.2 million in 2025, down 3.6% compared to 2024.
Consolidated turnover in millions of euros :
|Activity
|2024 Turnover
(€M)
|2025 Turnover (€M)
|Change
25 vs 24
|Champagnes
|263,2
|258,5
|-1,8%
|Provences & Camargues
|22,1
|17,4
|-21,5%
|Others (Portos, Sparkling Wines, others)
|18,6
|17,3
|-7,3%
|Group Total
|304,0
|293,2
|-3,6%
Champagnes
- Maison Pommery & Associés is making progress in packaged bottles and gaining market share:
- In volume: 3.6% increase, while shipments in the sector are down 2.2%
- In value: 0.1% increase, while the market is down approximately 3%
- The decline in sales in the Champagne segment (-1.8%) is due to a reduction in interprofessional sales.
- In packaged bottles, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved a slight increase in sales, with a positive volume effect offset by the mix effect linked to the Charles Lafitte development plan implemented to revitalize Champagne sales.
- Champagne Pommery & Greno continued its positive momentum with volume growth of 1.2%. The House's efforts on its portfolio of prestige cuvées are bearing fruit, with growth of 8.1% in the premium range: Cuvée Louise, Apanage 1874, and Grand Cru Royal.
- 39% of sales were made in France and 61% abroad. While most markets are growing in volume, the House's growth is being driven by the French market. In the United States, the subsidiary's Champagne sales rose by 5.2% at constant exchange rates (+0.5% as reported, due to the depreciation of the USD over the year 2025).
Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue
- The decline in segment revenue is due to a strategic reorientation of interprofessional sales with the discontinuation of certain volumes.
- Bottled wines grew by 3.1% in volume.
- The vineyards returned to normal agronomic yields for the 2025 harvest thanks to the adoption of sustainable viticulture principles in sandy soils during the year.
Port and Douro wines
- Sales of Portuguese wines are down 20.5%. The loss of a major listing could not be offset by other markets..
Sparkling Wines
- Sales of sparkling wines rose 2.7%, driven by strong growth for the Louis Pommery England brand (+29.2% in volume).
Next communication
Publication of 2025 annual results : March 30, 2026 after market close.
Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.
Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(Code "POMRY" (Paris et Bruxelles) ; ISIN code : FR0000062796).
Contacts :
|Maison Pommery & Associés :
|Press :
|Franck Delval, Directeur Financier
+33 3 26 61 62 34
comfi@maisonpommery.fr
|Laurent Poinsot
+33 1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr
|Caroline Simon
+33 1 53 70 74 65
caroline.simon@image7.fr
Attachments