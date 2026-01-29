City Flavor Acquires Kyoo.tech, Now Branded as Order With Flavor, to Deliver Consumer-Grade On-Site Ordering for Corporate, College, and Manufacturing Campuses





Acquisition strengthens City Flavor’s end-to-end workplace ordering experience, bringing the speed and simplicity of top consumer apps to lunch at work through Order With Flavor ( orderwithflavor.com )

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Flavor, a leading operator and technology partner for on-site food programs, today announced it has acquired Kyoo.tech, a multi-merchant ordering platform built specifically for complex workplace food environments. The acquisition accelerates City Flavor’s mission to deliver a seamless corporate catering and on-site ordering experience nationwide, so employees can order lunch at work with the same ease they expect from consumer platforms.



Following the acquisition, City Flavor has continued investing in the technology and product roadmap. The platform is now branded as Order With Flavor ( orderwithflavor.com ) and powers tens of thousands of transactions per day across corporate campuses nationwide, supporting multi-vendor ordering, coordinated fulfillment, and a consistent employee experience across food trucks, pop-ups, cafés, and catering.

“Employees should not have to downgrade their ordering experience just because they are at work,” said Travis Pillon, CEO of City Flavor and Order With Flavor. “Acquiring Kyoo.tech made it possible to accelerate the exact experience we believe workplace dining deserves: fast, intuitive ordering that scales across campuses, vendors, and service formats. We are continuing to invest aggressively in the platform because this is where the market is going.”



Built for the Way People Eat at Work Today

Corporate on-site dining differs from traditional restaurant delivery. Workplace programs often include multiple vendors, rotating schedules, on-site pickup windows, employer subsidies and vouchers, and the need for operational visibility and reliability during peak meal periods. Kyoo.tech was designed to solve these challenges, and City Flavor’s operating model enables the technology to be deployed at scale with consistency across locations and service formats.



“Work shouldn’t mean settling for a worse food experience,” said Weston Stewart-Tennes, CTO of City Flavor. “As more employees are required to be on-site every day, the bar for convenience, speed, and quality has to match what people get in the consumer world. That’s exactly what we’re building with Order With Flavor: an on-site ordering experience that feels as effortless as the best apps, but is purpose-built for the operational reality of corporate campuses. This is the future of workplace dining: modern, flexible, and engineered to scale.”

A Familiar Ordering Experience, Optimized for Campuses

Order With Flavor ( www.orderwithflavor.com ) delivers a streamlined ordering flow employees immediately recognize, while meeting the operational and reporting needs of enterprise workplaces. The platform is built on Square, enabling a user-friendly checkout experience, and engineered for high-throughput, multi-vendor environments.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-merchant ordering in one experience across rotating vendors and on-site programs



in one experience across rotating vendors and on-site programs Fast, intuitive checkout and payments , built on Square



, built on Square Workplace-first fulfillment , including pickup timing and campus-specific logic



, including pickup timing and campus-specific logic Centralized visibility and reporting , with transaction tracking across sites



, with transaction tracking across sites Tools that support vendor success , helping local businesses operate reliably at enterprise scale



, helping local businesses operate reliably at enterprise scale Consistency across locations, delivering a uniform experience across campuses nationwide

Raising the Standard for Corporate Catering and On-Site Programs

City Flavor’s acquisition of Kyoo.tech reinforces its commitment to modernizing workplace dining through technology and operational excellence. As employers seek flexible, scalable ways to feed teams on-site, Order With Flavor is designed to improve the employee experience while giving workplace leaders the clarity and control needed to run programs confidently.

About City Flavor

City Flavor is a corporate food service operator and technology partner that powers dynamic on-site food programs, including food trucks, pop-ups, cafés, and catering, for leading employers across the United States. By combining local vendor networks with operational excellence and modern ordering technology, City Flavor delivers high-quality, scalable dining experiences built for the modern workplace. Learn more at cityflavor.com .

About Order With Flavor

Order With Flavor ( orderwithflavor.com ) is City Flavor’s multi-merchant on-site ordering platform that brings a consumer-grade ordering experience to corporate campuses. Built for high-throughput environments and designed for vendor diversity, Order With Flavor supports seamless ordering across food trucks, pop-ups, cafés, and catering programs.

About Kyoo.tech

Kyoo.tech is a multi-merchant ordering platform built for complex, high-volume on-site food environments. It streamlines multi-vendor ordering and fulfillment, helping workplace food programs deliver fast, reliable ordering experiences at scale.

Media Contact

Stephanie Nidey

Sr. Program Manager

City Flavor / Order With Flavor

info@cityflavor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84c81bc-12c0-4d6f-87c0-dbf2f2100677