Semi-Trailer Dealership Business Report 2026: Market to Grow by 5.8% to Surpass $224.44 Billion - Forecast to 2035| Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semi-trailer dealership market was valued at 10.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 224.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 to 2035.

A close look at recent order books paints a clear picture of a market in full stride. The semi-trailer dealership market is witnessing a powerful wave of fleet modernization, with U.S. net orders climbing to nearly 15,400 units in June 2025 alone. This impressive activity helped push the year-to-date total to 109,800 units by August 2025. As a result, manufacturers are dealing with significant backlogs; Wabash National, for example, reported an order book valued at about US$ 1.2 billion at the end of 2024, with US$ 813 million of that inventory set to ship within a year. The consistency of this demand is further highlighted by the 30,900 units ordered back in the second quarter of 2024.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/semi-trailer-dealership-market

Rising Aftermarket Demand Reshapes the Semi-Trailer Dealership Landscape

Beyond the initial sale, an equally strong demand is taking shape in aftermarket services. Dealerships across the semi-trailer dealership market are rapidly expanding their service capacity, as seen in a recent merger that made a network with more than 140 service bays. The financial logic behind such moves is compelling, with Wabash's Parts & Services division alone generating US$ 48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, capitalizing on this opportunity is complicated by a severe technician shortage, where the industry faces an annual churn of 120,000 technicians and a training cost of US$ 8,211 in wages for each new hire.

Electric Reefer Adoption Expands Across Sensitive and Cold-Chain Logistics

A powerful push toward greener logistics is reshaping what customers are looking for in the market, with a sharp focus on electrification and cleaner fuels. Investment in electric refrigerated trailers, for instance, is gaining serious momentum. The procurement volume for smaller electric reefer units, often used for delicate floral transport, is anticipated to hit 18,000 units in 2025. In a similar vein, sales of specialized refrigerated trucks for the pharmaceutical industry are also projected to rise next year, showing how electric solutions are becoming vital in sensitive supply chains. The global electric refrigerated trailer market already reached a value of US$ 1.42 billion in 2024, confirming a major capital change toward sustainable technology.

Making this electric transition possible is a massive wave of infrastructure investment. An estimated US$ 30 billion is now committed to medium- and heavy-duty charging projects in the United States, with US$ 21 billion of that coming from public funding sources. Private companies are also stepping up, with one firm building a charging depot in Ohio created to service 90 semi-trucks at once.

Looking beyond batteries, hydrogen fuel cell technology is quickly emerging as the next frontier. By 2025, the number of available hydrogen fuel cell vehicle models is anticipated to grow to 31. Honda’s ambitious goal to grow its hydrogen fuel system sales from 2,000 units in 2025 to 60,000 by 2030 signals a clear, long-term growth path for this technology within the semi-trailer dealership market.

Dry Vans Dominate Semi-Trailer Demand as Backbone of General Freight Transport

Dry van trailers assert their dominance in the semi-trailer dealership market with a 35.12% revenue share, a direct reflection of their unmatched utility in hauling general freight. Their significance is evident in production and order numbers; even in a softer market, FTR forecasts dry van production to total 146,000 units in 2024 and 158,000 in 2025.

Dry vans consistently represent the majority of trailer demand, accounting for 61% of production in recent years. This segment's health is a direct barometer of economic activity, with dry van freight accounting for 32.7% of all loads moved. In October 2024, the national average dry van spot rate was US$ 1.65 per mile, indicating steady, ongoing demand for their services. The sheer volume of this segment means that even small fluctuations have a major market impact.

The standardization and simplicity of dry vans make them essential for large-scale logistics networks, from manufacturers to retailers. Their prevalence creates a liquid secondary market, although values have recently shifted; three-year-old 53-foot dry van trailers that once sold for US$ 48,000 are now valued at less than US$ 20,000 at auction. This price adjustment influences new sales decisions. The average age of dry vans in the U.S. fleet was 6.8 years in 2019, the lowest since 2000, but is projected to rise, suggesting an upcoming replacement cycle that will benefit the semi-trailer dealership market. Despite recent market softness that has led to high dealer inventories, the foundational role of dry vans ensures their continued market leadership.

North America’s Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Strengthened by Production and Trade Flows

North America's position at the top of the global semi-trailer dealership market, holding a commanding 43.48% share, is built on a foundation of intense domestic activity and smart strategic consolidation. A closer look at Mexico reveals a powerhouse of activity. In 2024, wholesale heavy vehicle sales soared to a record 67,704 units, far surpassing initial forecasts. The country’s production muscle was also on display, manufacturing an impressive 213,241 heavy vehicles during the same year. A huge portion of this output is destined for export, with Mexico shipping 159,466 heavy vehicles in 2024, mostly to its North American partners. The brand Freightliner, for one, saw its sales in Mexico climb to 17,797 units.

To support all this volume, the dealership landscape of the semi-trailer dealership market itself is transforming. For instance, a major merger between two Texas-based Utility Trailer dealers in October 2025 created a single, powerful network with 11 locations and over 140 service bays. In a similar strategic play, another Utility Trailer dealer merger was announced in January 2025, consolidating operations across four western states.

Growth is also happening through direct acquisition, as seen when Utility Trailer of California bought an Oregon-based dealer in January 2025, adding 12 certified technicians to its team. Meanwhile, Canada is another key piece of the puzzle, with its semi-trailer market valued at US$ 1,417.4 million in 2024, and the average import price for a trailer standing at US$ 14,000.

Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Major Players:

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd. (CIMC)

Fontaine Trailer Co.

Great Dane LLC

Hyundai Translead

Kögel Trailer GmbH

Krone GmbH & Co. KG

MAC Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

Manac Inc.

Pitts Trailers

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Stoughton Trailers LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

Wabash National Corporation

Wielton S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Dealership Type

Authorized OEM Dealerships

Independent Dealerships

Online / Digital Dealerships

By Trailer Type

Flatbed Trailers

Dry Van Trailers

Refrigerated Trailers (Reefers)

Tanker Trailers Fuel Tankers Chemical Tankers Food-Grade Tankers

Curtain Side Trailers

Lowboy Trailers

Others Car Carrier Trailers Dump Trailers



By Sales Channel

New Semi-Trailers

Used Semi-Trailers

By Service Offering

Leasing & Financing Services

Maintenance & Repair Services

Spare Parts & Accessories

Customization & Retrofit Solutions

By End User Industry

Logistics & Transportation Companies

Construction & Infrastructure Firms

Retail & E-Commerce

Agriculture

Automotive & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas / Chemical Transport

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/semi-trailer-dealership-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube