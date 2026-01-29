Computer History Museum Names New Fellows to Honor Lifetime Achievements in Computing

Mountain View, California, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—today proudly announced its 2026 Fellow Award honorees.

The Palm Team, Jeff Hawkins, Donna Dubinsky, and Ed Colligan , created groundbreaking handheld computers and early smartphones that laid the foundation for modern mobile computing—making it possible for us to have email, calendars, apps, and the internet in our pockets every day.

, created groundbreaking handheld computers and early smartphones that laid the foundation for modern mobile computing—making it possible for us to have email, calendars, apps, and the internet in our pockets every day. John Chowning invented FM audio synthesis, turning computers into instruments and shaping the sound of the 1980s and beyond. Today the music, games, and digital experiences we listen to are filled with rich, vibrant sounds that trace back to his innovation.

invented FM audio synthesis, turning computers into instruments and shaping the sound of the 1980s and beyond. Today the music, games, and digital experiences we listen to are filled with rich, vibrant sounds that trace back to his innovation. Brewster Kahle pioneered internet search and digital preservation, founding the Internet Archive to safeguard not only the web, but also music, books, news, radio, and public documents. Now, anyone can explore, learn, and enjoy the world's shared knowledge and culture at any time.

The CHM Fellow Awards honor distinguished technology pioneers—unsung heroes and legends—for their outstanding merit and significant contributions to the advancement of computing and the evolution of the digital age. This year's Fellow Awards gala will take place on April 25, 2026, at CHM.



“Our 2026 Fellows have put computing power in our hands, shaped the music that has brought joy to millions, and increased access to knowledge worldwide," said CHM President and CEO Marc Etkind. "Together, they embody CHM's vision, and we honor them for transforming our digital world and helping to create a better future."



This prestigious program is supported by collecting, education, research, and media efforts that reflect the seminal work of each Fellow honoree and preserve their stories for future generations. Fellows are selected annually through a public nomination process and honored at an exclusive gala ceremony. Selections are made by a panel of historians, researchers, industry leaders, CHM staff, and past Fellows.

Over its three-decade history, the Fellow Awards have demonstrated the diverse ways people have contributed to computing. Previous winners include NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, NASA mathematician and “hidden figure” Katherine Johnson, creator of Java James Gosling, software pioneer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore, and World Wide Web creator Tim Berners Lee.

For more information about the 2026 Fellow Awards and the history of the program, please visit the Museum’s website.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is dedicated to decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Located in Silicon Valley, the Museum curates the world's foremost collection of artifacts and oral histories, documenting the people, companies, and technological innovations that have shaped the world. Supported by staff, partners, volunteers, pioneers, and visionaries from around the world, CHM offers dynamic experiences spanning research, exhibits, events, and an unparalleled collection. The Museum strives to engage and inspire audiences, empowering them to become informed digital citizens and make choices for a better future.

Attachment