From expo floor to VIP dinners: AIBC Eurasia 2026 unpacked





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBC Eurasia opens the new year, returning to Dubai for its sixth edition. The summit takes place at the Dubai Festival City – Festival Arena 09 to 11 February, with a two-day conference and expo bringing cutting-edge tech into the spotlight. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned delegate, we’ve got you covered with a guide that ensures your trip runs smoothly from the moment you land. From intriguing panels and event guide apps to exclusive networking events, here’s everything you need to know.

Bringing together senior decision-makers, investors, and innovators, the event operates at scale, connecting leaders with fast-growing markets across Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The exhibition floor is built for outcomes. Beyond the stands, the floor features a central stage with expert-led discussions, executive lounges for private meetings, dedicated networking zones, and a curated food court designed to keep conversations moving throughout the day. After the expo doors close, Dubai’s nightlife opens – exclusive dinners, charity events, and award ceremonies ensure your networking calendar is full.

With over 250 exhibitors and sponsors and two conference stages, AIBC Eurasia’s carefully curated expo floor ensures you get in your steps for the week – and then some. Tired feet are catered for, with four VIP lounges offering a comfortable and exclusive space for holding meetings, networking, or enjoying a good cup of coffee as you browse the agenda.

AIBC Press Conference

Something big’s coming. Taking place at 09:45 on the 10th on the AIBC stage, a press conference will roll out our highly anticipated 2026 plans for AIBC.

“Our AIBC Eurasia Summit comes back in 2026 for its 6th edition, and the energy keeps getting bigger as we reunite the brightest minds in blockchain and digital innovation. Connecting business, government, investors, and regulators is in our DNA — and with an exciting European chapter coming later this year, we’re doubling down on our mission to build bold bridges between global markets,” says AIBC Managing Director, Olga Yaroshevsky.

Meet the speakers leading the conversation

This year, AIBC Eurasia 2026 brings together a stellar lineup of industry heavyweights, thought leaders, and innovators. From keynote addresses and workshops to engaging panel discussions, experts bring decades of experience to their insights, sparking important conversations on hot topics – such as the future of digital assets, all important discussions on regulation, and unmissable perspectives on new tech. You also won’t want to miss Tech Hunter Tony Ventura’s AI workshop and live demo on the AIBC stage and an exciting Pitch for startups – live on the main stage – both on the 10th.

Highlights include well known faces in the sector, such as Nameer Khan, Chairman of MENA Fintech Association; Paul Dawalibi, CEO at Innovation City; H.E. Maher Al Kaabi, Independent Board Member of Al Serkal Group, Mohammed Al Hakim, President of UAE Operations at Crypto.com; Hans Moerman, Group Senior Vice President – Digital Technology at Dubai Chambers; Charles D’Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation; Sara Al Madani, The Emirati Entrepreneur, and Tony Ventura, Innovation and Technology Speaker.

Browse the complete list of speakers on the AIBC Eurasia website or visit the agenda for a more in-depth look at the topics.

Stay connected

Maximise your networking experience with the official Match App , a free, newly updated digital tool designed to streamline your summit journey. Once your ticket is confirmed, you’ll receive an access link via email. Log in with your registered email and ticket reference to verify your account and start building your customized agenda. Explore an interactive floor plan, discover key sessions, and arrange meetings with fellow delegates, speakers, and exhibitors. With live notifications and updates, Match ensures you stay informed, connected, and in control from the moment you arrive at the event to the final networking celebration.

Dinner’s on us!

If you’re a premium or platinum ticket holder then you’re in for a treat. Make sure you don’t miss out on the VIP dinners taking place during the AIBC Eurasia event – RSVP to your email invitation to secure your seat. With no-expense spared and an exclusive top tier crowd, the iGathering is your go-to evening event this week. Restaurants like Karam Al Bahr at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel and The Belgian Beer Cafe at the Crowne Plaza check all the boxes – great food, unbeatable views of the Dubai Creek and best of all – they’re all located in one central hub.

Wondering which dinner you’re signed up for? Scan the QR code on your badge to view your personal agenda.

Speaking of great networking – awards season is back – and we’re holding not one, but two prestigious ceremonies as we roll out the red carpet for an elegant evening of accolades, networking, and charity.

Taking place in the dazzling Al Baraha Ballroom at the Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, we’re honouring industry leaders and technology providers at the Eurasia Awards on the 9th. This will be followed on 10 February by the AIBC Awards – celebrating groundbreaking innovators, visionary tech providers and cutting-edge projects shaping the global technology landscape and recognizing leaders of crypto & blockchain.

We’re also proud to support the SiGMA Foundation’s philanthropic projects with a charity auction. Guiding the evening’s excitement is charismatic auctioneer Rick Goddard – guaranteeing an experience to remember.

Both ceremonies are strictly by invitation only and open to platinum ticket holders, table sponsors and guests holding reserved seats.

Pre-event highlights – 09 February

C-Level Golf Tournament

Dubai’s Trump International Golf Club sets the stage for the inaugural launch of the SiGMA Golf Tour. Offering a high calibre experience, play begins on the 9th at 10:00 in the morning and continues through a full eighteen holes until early afternoon.

Large on-site screens deliver live scoring, highlights and curated content, keeping you connected throughout the forty tee times. The tournament will conclude with a post-play lunch and presentation, creating a natural transition from competition to conversation and reflection.

Can’t make it to the Eurasia event? We’re taking SiGMA golf global, with a lineup of stops taking place throughout our 2026 summits. Register your interest by visiting our website.

Pre-Registration

To ensure things run smoothly, we’ve opened two badge collection points. Exhibitors should head to the Festival Arena expo centre between 09:00 and 17:00 to collect their badge ahead of the summit, check in on their booth set up and explore the venue. Meanwhile delegates looking to avoid day one queues can stop by the Vista Lounge at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City between 10:00 and 22:00. Just bring a valid I.D. and you’re all set. A welcome reception starts at 18:00 – open to all ticket holders, this is the perfect way to ease into event mode.

The Deep Dive Dubai experience

Take luxury transport to the NAS Sports Complex – Nad Al Sheba – Dubai, where you’ll experience one of the most unique deep diving experiences in the world. Inspired by the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, the Deep Dive takes you down to the world’s deepest pool – themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city. Play underwater board games, ride motorcycles, or just take in the views as you explore the city on another level.

For registration details, accommodation offers, and complete event schedules, visit the official AIBC Eurasia page.

About AIBC

AIBC is a global summit series that covers blockchain, AI, and digital assets. The organization started in Malta and has since grown into one of the largest event platforms in the space, with annual gatherings in Dubai, Manila, and other key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

