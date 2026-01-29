BitMart Announces Upcoming Listing of NEFE Coin (NEFE), Expanding Access to a Utility-Focused Token Built for Real-World Participation

MAHE, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the premium global digital asset trading platform, today announced the upcoming listing of NEFE Coin (NEFE). The listing will expand global access to NEFE, a utility-focused BEP-20 token built on BNB Chain and developed under Golden Rock Blockchain LTD, designed to support on-chain participation through staking, ecosystem incentives, NFT-linked utilities, and future governance interaction.



While many digital assets are primarily defined by speculative market cycles, NEFE positions its ecosystem around repeat-use activity and real-world interaction. The project’s roadmap centers on utility in sectors with consistent demand, particularly global tourism and lifestyle experiences, with planned integrations spanning NFT-enabled access, reward mechanics tied to travel and hospitality, and curated experiences developed through Golden Rock’s broader tourism initiatives. The intent is to create a framework where token usage is aligned with ongoing participation and everyday spending behavior, rather than being driven solely by short-term sentiment.

“Listing on BitMart will provide broader access to NEFE through a trusted centralized exchange environment,” the NEFE team noted. “It supports our goal of building an ecosystem where utility and participation remain the focus as we continue to expand integrations across real-world sectors.”

At the protocol level, NEFE is structured around transparent on-chain mechanics designed to support long-term ecosystem participation. NEFE features a fixed total supply of 100 billion tokens, with minting permanently disabled. The project also includes a non-inflationary staking system, where rewards are funded by ecosystem allocations and revenue rather than token issuance. In addition, NEFE incorporates a treasury-supported buyback and burn framework, designed to reinforce a disciplined token model as the ecosystem develops.

With NEFE available soon on BitMart, users will be able to access the token through a centralized trading venue while engaging with an ecosystem designed to connect on-chain participation with real-world usage scenarios.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart on the Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About NEFE Coin

NEFE Coin (NEFE) is a utility-focused BEP-20 token built on BNB Chain, developed under Golden Rock Blockchain LTD. The project is designed to support on-chain participation through staking, ecosystem incentives, NFT-linked utilities, and future governance interaction, with a focus on real-world use across tourism and lifestyle sectors. Planned integrations include NFT-enabled access and reward mechanics tied to travel, hospitality, dining, and curated experiences.

