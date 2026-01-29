Storm Properties Nears Completion of Improvements on 41,772-SF Industrial Building in Downtown Los Angeles’ Chinatown, Secures Tenant

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial real estate, today announced it is nearing completion of improvements on its 41,772-square-foot industrial building at 1440 North Spring Street in the Chinatown area of Downtown Los Angeles.

The updates are expected to be completed in Q1 2026, and Storm Properties has secured a tenant—a city government-related organization—that will benefit from the property’s prime location near major transportation hubs and Downtown’s civic infrastructure.

Situated on a 1.54-acre rectangular site with three-street frontage and access, the freestanding single-story building offers a rare combination of scale, visibility, and functionality in the Downtown Los Angeles industrial market. The property features approximately 131 parking spaces, 100% HVAC, two dock-high and four grade-level loading doors, and up to 16’ clear height. The site is within the Cornfield Arroyo-Seco Specific Plan (CASP) and carries an Urban Village designation.

“Chinatown’s momentum, combined with this property’s visibility, access, and transit-adjacent location, made 1440 North Spring Street a standout option for a tenant that needs to serve the city efficiently,” said Jay Ahluwalia, President of Storm Properties. “In a Downtown market where most industrial buildings are far smaller and offer limited parking, this building’s unique size and layout—along with abundant on-site parking and strong loading and infrastructure—were major draws.”

The surrounding neighborhood has continued to transform over the past decade, with multiple nearby redevelopment and adaptive re-use projects completed and additional investment planned. With immediate proximity to Los Angeles State Historic Park, Union Station, Metro rail, and the Downtown Civic Center, the site offers exceptional connectivity for organizations that value accessibility and centrality.

Storm Properties currently manages a diversified portfolio of industrial and retail properties and is actively pursuing growth through additional acquisitions. Its focus is on core-plus to value-add retail and industrial properties in the $5 million to $30-million range in major Western metro markets, as well as land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development.

Storm Properties is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries, Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 86-year history, Storm Industries has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

For more information, contact Alan Kwan, Vice President of Acquisitions, at (310) 986-2432 or akwan@storm-properties.com, or visit the company’s website at www.storm-properties.com.