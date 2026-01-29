Pasley Commercial Interiors Launches Brand Audit Service to Provide Interior Design to Colorado Hospitality, Restaurant, and Medical Aesthetic Businesses

Colorado Springs, CO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Colorado interior design firm Pasley Commercial Interiors, a woman-owned, NCIDQ-certified commercial design firm, today announced the launch of its new “Elevate Your Brand Audit”, a strategic brand diagnostic service tailored to Colorado businesses in hospitality, food & beverage (F&B), and medical aesthetics. This service equips business owners with clear insights into brand alignment, competitive positioning, and spatial impact—bridging the gap between branding and built environment.

Pasley Commercial Interiors introduces a first-of-its-kind Brand Audit blending strategy with spatial design.

This brand audit offering marks the firm's expanded focus for 2026, with specialized design services for hotels, event centers, restaurants, and medical aesthetic practices.

“When brand identity and physical space work in harmony, growth becomes intentional—not accidental,” said H.B. Pasley, Growth Advocate and founder of Pasley Commercial Interiors. “Our audit helps clients uncover the disconnects holding them back and guides them toward bold, profitable clarity.”

Solving the Brand-Space Disconnect

Many business owners invest in logos, websites, and interior design—but few assess whether these elements work together to tell a cohesive story. Misalignment between brand messaging and customer experience can lead to confusion, stalled growth, and wasted marketing spend.

The Elevate Your Brand Audit addresses this disconnect through six core categories:

Brand Messaging – Clarifies “Why, How, What, and Who” to strengthen brand voice

– Clarifies “Why, How, What, and Who” to strengthen brand voice Competitor Positioning – Identifies market gaps and unique positioning

– Identifies market gaps and unique positioning Customer Experience – Evaluates the consistency of client interactions

– Evaluates the consistency of client interactions Visual Identity – Reviews logo, typography, and color cohesion

– Reviews logo, typography, and color cohesion Digital & Print Presence – Assesses web, social media, and promotional materials

– Assesses web, social media, and promotional materials Physical Space Impact – Measures how environment reinforces brand promise

A free sample audit PDF is available to help business owners preview the format and findings of a full audit.

A Unique Offering in Colorado’s Design Market

Pasley Commercial Interiors is among the only firms in the state to offer branding and spatial design under one roof—a competitive advantage for Colorado business owners seeking cohesive, growth-oriented environments.

Key differentiators include:

NCIDQ Certification – Liability-safe, code-compliant interior design

– Liability-safe, code-compliant interior design Business Branding + Interior Design – Unified storytelling across all brand assets

– Unified storytelling across all brand assets 2D/3D Visualization – Clients preview their space before committing

– Clients preview their space before committing Direct-to-Manufacturer Pricing – Competitive furnishing options and cost savings

– Competitive furnishing options and cost savings Tax-Deductible FF&E Strategy – Business-focused procurement approach

Pricing & Included Services

Pasley Commercial Interiors offers its Brand Audit and full branding services on a flexible month-to-month contract, giving clients full control over timing, cost, and implementation pace.

This model allows business owners to:

Complete an initial brand audit, then pause or restart as needed

Pace improvements over time to match business priorities

Add optional brand maintenance packages for long-term oversight

Included in this turnkey service:

Comprehensive brand assessment and performance review

Competitor analysis to define unique market position

Specific, actionable recommendations for improvement

Clear guidance on where to invest marketing and design dollars

Refined unique value proposition and sales messaging

Clarified brand voice and personality

Step-by-step implementation timeline

Base graphic design services: logo refresh, color palette, style guides, visual assets

Website development, print collateral design, and marketing guidelines

All services are delivered under one roof to reduce friction, streamline execution, and ensure brand consistency across digital, print, and physical environments.

Ideal for Growth Moments

The Elevate Your Brand Audit is ideal for businesses at pivotal moments such as:

Launching or expanding a location

Rebranding or refreshing identity

Entering new markets or regions

Scaling across multiple sites

Operating virtually or hybrid

Audit results provide actionable recommendations on how to align visuals, messaging, and customer touchpoints—helping business owners make smarter marketing and design decisions.

Learn More

Explore the Elevate Your Brand Audit – Example PDF or schedule a first conversation.

About Pasley Commercial Interiors

Pasley Commercial Interiors is a Colorado-based, woman-owned commercial design firm specializing in branding and interior design for hospitality, restaurant, and medical aesthetic businesses. With over two decades of experience and NCIDQ-certified leadership, the firm helps organizations create spaces that express their brand and drive measurable growth.

Media Contact

H.B. Pasley

Chief Brand and Operations Officer

Pasley Commercial Interiors

hb@pasleycommercialinteriors.com

719-472-3111

https://www.pasleycommercialinteriors.com/press

616 N Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903



