Pasley Commercial Interiors Launches Brand Audit Service to Provide Interior Design to Colorado Hospitality, Restaurant, and Medical Aesthetic Businesses

Colorado Springs, CO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Colorado interior design firm Pasley Commercial Interiors, a woman-owned, NCIDQ-certified commercial design firm, today announced the launch of its new “Elevate Your Brand Audit”, a strategic brand diagnostic service tailored to Colorado businesses in hospitality, food & beverage (F&B), and medical aesthetics. This service equips business owners with clear insights into brand alignment, competitive positioning, and spatial impact—bridging the gap between branding and built environment.
Pasley Commercial Interiors introduces a first-of-its-kind Brand Audit blending strategy with spatial design.
This brand audit offering marks the firm's expanded focus for 2026, with specialized design services for hotels, event centers, restaurants, and medical aesthetic practices.
“When brand identity and physical space work in harmony, growth becomes intentional—not accidental,” said H.B. Pasley, Growth Advocate and founder of Pasley Commercial Interiors. “Our audit helps clients uncover the disconnects holding them back and guides them toward bold, profitable clarity.”
Solving the Brand-Space Disconnect
Many business owners invest in logos, websites, and interior design—but few assess whether these elements work together to tell a cohesive story. Misalignment between brand messaging and customer experience can lead to confusion, stalled growth, and wasted marketing spend.
The Elevate Your Brand Audit addresses this disconnect through six core categories:
- Brand Messaging – Clarifies “Why, How, What, and Who” to strengthen brand voice
- Competitor Positioning – Identifies market gaps and unique positioning
- Customer Experience – Evaluates the consistency of client interactions
- Visual Identity – Reviews logo, typography, and color cohesion
- Digital & Print Presence – Assesses web, social media, and promotional materials
- Physical Space Impact – Measures how environment reinforces brand promise
A free sample audit PDF is available to help business owners preview the format and findings of a full audit.
A Unique Offering in Colorado’s Design Market
Pasley Commercial Interiors is among the only firms in the state to offer branding and spatial design under one roof—a competitive advantage for Colorado business owners seeking cohesive, growth-oriented environments.
Key differentiators include:
- NCIDQ Certification – Liability-safe, code-compliant interior design
- Business Branding + Interior Design – Unified storytelling across all brand assets
- 2D/3D Visualization – Clients preview their space before committing
- Direct-to-Manufacturer Pricing – Competitive furnishing options and cost savings
- Tax-Deductible FF&E Strategy – Business-focused procurement approach
Pricing & Included Services
Pasley Commercial Interiors offers its Brand Audit and full branding services on a flexible month-to-month contract, giving clients full control over timing, cost, and implementation pace.
This model allows business owners to:
- Complete an initial brand audit, then pause or restart as needed
- Pace improvements over time to match business priorities
- Add optional brand maintenance packages for long-term oversight
Included in this turnkey service:
- Comprehensive brand assessment and performance review
- Competitor analysis to define unique market position
- Specific, actionable recommendations for improvement
- Clear guidance on where to invest marketing and design dollars
- Refined unique value proposition and sales messaging
- Clarified brand voice and personality
- Step-by-step implementation timeline
- Base graphic design services: logo refresh, color palette, style guides, visual assets
- Website development, print collateral design, and marketing guidelines
All services are delivered under one roof to reduce friction, streamline execution, and ensure brand consistency across digital, print, and physical environments.
Ideal for Growth Moments
The Elevate Your Brand Audit is ideal for businesses at pivotal moments such as:
- Launching or expanding a location
- Rebranding or refreshing identity
- Entering new markets or regions
- Scaling across multiple sites
- Operating virtually or hybrid
Audit results provide actionable recommendations on how to align visuals, messaging, and customer touchpoints—helping business owners make smarter marketing and design decisions.
Learn More
Explore the Elevate Your Brand Audit – Example PDF or schedule a first conversation.
About Pasley Commercial Interiors
Pasley Commercial Interiors is a Colorado-based, woman-owned commercial design firm specializing in branding and interior design for hospitality, restaurant, and medical aesthetic businesses. With over two decades of experience and NCIDQ-certified leadership, the firm helps organizations create spaces that express their brand and drive measurable growth.
Downloadable Media
- H.B. Pasley Headshots – High Resolution for Print: Round | Square | Full | Wide
- H.B. Pasley Headshots – Web Resolution: Round | Square
- Pasley Commercial Interiors Logos – High Resolution for Print: Square | Full | Alternate
- Pasley Commercial Interiors Logos – Web Resolution: Square | Full | Alternate
Media Contact
H.B. Pasley
Chief Brand and Operations Officer
Pasley Commercial Interiors
hb@pasleycommercialinteriors.com
719-472-3111
https://www.pasleycommercialinteriors.com/press
616 N Tejon St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Social Media
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Podcast