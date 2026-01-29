Parting Stone Partners with Be a Tree Cremation and Better Place Forests to Redefine Modern Memorials



New collaboration offers families eco-conscious, tangible, and lasting ways to honor their loved ones.

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parting Stone, the company pioneering solidified remains as a meaningful alternative to cremation ashes, is sharing a recent customer story of a memorial experience in collaboration with Be a Tree Cremation and Better Place Forests that blended water cremation, solidified remains, and living forests.

When Bruce Chaffin passed away in July 2025, his family chose an eco-conscious path that combined the three organizations’ services. His remains were cared for through Be a Tree’s water cremation, an eco-concious alternative using 90% less energy, and returned as a collection of beautiful stones by Parting Stone. The solidified remains were later placed around a memorial tree in Better Place Forests’ St. Croix Valley Memorial Forest in Minnesota.

For his wife, Carol Phillips, the stones provided both comfort and flexibility: “Bruce had always wanted to be remembered in both Colorado and Minnesota. With Parting Stone, we didn’t have to choose. We could honor him in both places. His daughter placed stones in the Colorado River, which he loved while I can visit our tree in Minnesota and feel him close every day.”

Instead of ashes that felt impermanent and difficult to share, Carol and her family found that the stones offered connection, inclusion, and peace. “When I handed the stones to family members, everyone felt part of it. Each person could hold onto something lasting,” she said.





Justin Crowe, Founder & CEO, Parting Stone: "We're seeing a shift from traditional cremation that leaves families with an urn of ashes on a shelf, to memorial experiences that support continuing bonds and honor each person's grief journey. Carol's story shows what that looks like, being able to hold Bruce again, to gather with family in nature and share something meaningful. When she handed stones to each person, everyone could navigate their grief in their own way while staying connected to him."

Emily Nelson, Founder & CEO, Be A Tree Cremation: "Bruce's family chose water cremation because it's a gentle process for our loved ones and for the planet. People increasingly want to feel connected to nature and demonstrate their values of being environmentally responsible, even after death. Water cremation can bring a sense of peace."

Ineke Van Waardenburg, Executive Director, Better Place Forests: "We're seeing more families seek memorials that leave a legacy of conservation while honoring the people they love. When families like Carol's choose Better Place Forests, they're preserving vital forestland for future generations. We guide families through this journey with compassion and a deep connection to nature, creating spaces that support their grief journey for years to come."

Sam Sieber, Vice President of Research, Bio-Response Solutions: "The shape of death care is changing. Families want gentle, eco-friendly options that reflect their values. When sustainable practices like Aquamation combine with meaningful memorials, end-of-life care becomes a complete experience that honors both the person and the planet. That's where memorialization is heading."

This collaboration reflects a new category of memorial care. It is one that prioritizes eco-consciousness, meaningful experiences, and natural legacy. Water cremation reduces environmental impact, solidified remains give families something meaningful to hold and share, and memorial trees create living, lasting tributes in protected forests.

Since 2019, Parting Stone has served over 12,000 families, transforming the cremation experience with its patented solidified remains technology. By partnering with Be A Tree and Better Place Forests, the company continues to lead innovation in memorialization, offering families compassionate choices that align with their values and provide peace of mind for generations.

About Parting Stone

Parting Stone pioneered solidified remains, a complete alternative to conventional ashes that resembles a collection of beautiful stones. The company offers families a way to hold their loved ones again—stones that can be carried with you, shared with family, and placed around the world in meaningful locations. Since 2019, Parting Stone has served over 12,000 families, helping them stay connected to the people and pets they've lost through tangible, comforting memorial experiences that support the journey through grief.

About Better Place Forests

Better Place Forests is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people navigate end-of-life experiences through the healing power of nature. Founded in 2015, Better Place Forests has nine conservation memorial forests across North America where families can choose a protected Memorial Tree as a final resting place. Each memorial tree helps preserve vital forestland for future generations while providing families with a beautiful, natural space to honor their loved ones. Through careful land stewardship and perpetual care, Better Place Forests offers a meaningful alternative to traditional cemeteries.

About Be A Tree Cremation

Be a Tree Cremation is Denver's pioneering eco-conscious cremation & funeral provider, where nature's beauty guides every memorial. Be a Tree's modern, peaceful approach, including water cremation, aligns with Denver's sustainable ethos. Join the growing community choosing nature-inspired ceremonies and celebrations of life in harmony with the environment.

About Bio-Response Solutions

Bio-Response Solutions pioneered the development and commercialization of alkaline hydrolysis technology in the United States. Driven by a commitment to sustainable, gentle death care, the company manufactures Aquamation (water cremation) equipment trusted by funeral homes, veterinary facilities, and research institutions worldwide. Now legal in over 28 states, alkaline hydrolysis uses 90% less energy than flame cremation with no emissions—offering families a way to honor their loved ones while protecting the earth for future generations.

