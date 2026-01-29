IronPay Co-Founder Sarah Williams Discusses the Future of B2B Payments at Deluxe Exchange Conference

--Williams will explore how companies can close the automation gap in receivables and redefine payment operations--

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Williams, the Co-founder of IronPay Inc. and President of Lakeview Payment Services, will lead two panels at the Deluxe Exchange Conference 2026 next week in Miami on February 2-5, 2026. Williams will discuss the future of B2B Payments on the “Next-Level Check Payment: From Paper Trail to Payment Rail,” on 2/3 at 2 PM ET, exploring how companies can close the automation gap in Accounts Payable and Receivables and redefine payment operations with future forward solutions.

“The increased risk of fraud and the emergence of newer payment modalities such as DPN (Director Penalty Notice) have made digital payments an absolute priority for B2B payment operations,” said Williams. “Best practices show that digitizing your AP payments will reduce cost and generate revenue through working capital optimization. By leveraging multiple digital payment modalities such as DPN, Virtual Card and ACH achieving digitization of 75% or more of payables is now a reality with far greater ease than in the past, especially for Mid-Market Companies.”

Additionally, Williams will be featured on the “Unmapped: How Women in Leadership are Shaping the Future of Business” panel on 2/4 at 1 PM ET, which will discuss the substantial contributions of women in the payments industry as well as the future of female leaders in the B2B sector. Sarah will share personal stories, lessons from mentors and the strategies that helped her thrive. From navigating career-defining challenges to accessing the power of diversity – she will discuss what it means to forge new frontiers in leadership.

Williams is widely recognized as an industry expert in corporate payments and has received honors from organizations including American Banker; The Most Influential Women in Payments, FinTech Magazine’s Top Women 100 2025, and Women in Payments Innovation Award Nominee.

As Co-Founder of IronPay, and the President of Lakeview Payment Services, Williams helps organizations uncover payment opportunities within and beyond their existing infrastructure to drive new revenue and reduce operational costs.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in fintech, corporate development and strategy, having held leadership roles at Accenture, CorPay (formerly Comdata), AvidXchange, Unisys, and IronPay Inc. At Lakeview, Williams provides independent consulting services focused on building and optimizing corporate payment strategies.

