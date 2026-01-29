Gift Cards Market Intelligence: Market Size & Forecast, Targeting Strategies, Business & Consumer Trends, Consumer Behaviour, Market Innovation | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gift cards market was valued at 920.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2,280.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2033.

An evolving consumer mindset is fundamentally changing the gift cards market when it comes to cards for financial benefit. The key driving force is self-gifting trend where average value of a card purchased for personal use is US$ 51.93. This behavior is highly intentional, as was the case for 15 million shoppers who utilized these cards for back-to-school spending in 2024. The utility goes even further with an estimated 5 million consumers utilizing self-purchased cards to make loan payments. A direct consequence of this widespread adoption is that there is a large amount of latent spending power held by consumers, as the average American now holds US$ 244 in unused cards.



Corporate Wellness and Employee Recognition Boost Digital Gift Card Usage

The consumer-led change in the gift cards market is strengthened by corporate strategies and deep digital integration, which is driving massive demand. Businesses are more and more gaining ground with micro-incentives as a means of immediate employee recognition, with a common currency of US$ 25. In a similar vein, more than 20 million digital cards will be distributed for corporate wellness programs in 2025.

The technological spine to make such a scale possible is strong; API calls to issue and redeem cards are forecasted to reach 10 billion in 2025. As a result, more than 500 fintech apps will have in-app gift card purchasing, making the access ubiquitous. Such seamless accessibility is a direct boost to increased spending, and as a result, consumers spend an average of US$ 31.75 more.

Personalized and Exclusive Gift Cards Drive Loyalty Member Spending

The integration into the customer loyalty programs is a key demand driver in the gift cards market. Instead of being a reward, gift cards are now a dynamic engagement tool. In 2024, it is estimated that more than 5 billion loyalty points will be redeemed into gift cards. As a result, the number of brands that incorporate instant digital gift card rewards into their loyalty applications is predicted to hit 750. The value of a loyalty-issued gift card is, on average now US$ 35, so this is a considerable and attractive incentive. Further strengthening brand identity, exclusive member-only gift card designs will be created in the estimated 10,000 designs for 2025.

This strategy works wonders in the gift cards market in terms of an extended connection with the customer. Brands are expected to send more than 2 million "surprise and delight" gift cards to their best-tier loyalty members in 2024. Mobile engagement is also important, with more than 200 million push notifications for loyalty-based gift card offers expected in 2025. Expanding the ecosystem: more than 300 major co-branded loyalty gift cards with partner companies are expected to be launched.

A big retention strategy is personalization; it is estimated that 25 million loyalty members are set to receive a birthday gift card. The result is tangible: the average increase in spending when using a loyalty-earned gift card is US$ 18. Customer support calls regarding loyalty card redemption will reach 1 million, a sign of a high level of user involvement.

Retailer-Specific Cards Drive Repeat Business and Enhance Customer Retention

Closed-loop gift cards led with 39.63% share of the gift cards market in 2024, as a powerful tool in brand equity and repeat business. Unlike open-loop cards, these retailer-specific cards guarantee that money is spent within an ecosystem, consequently increasing sales and customer retention. This structure is extremely favorable to the merchant, who also receives the benefit of reduced processing costs.

The application of these cards further explains the success of these cards as they capture the biggest market share of 27.89% in 2024, which is mainly contributed to by the corporate B2B sector. Businesses often use these cards for employee rewards and incentive programs. 72% of total gift card sales during the first half of 2024 were for B2B sales.

Moreover, the trend of "self-use" is another major contributor, where consumers are increasingly buying closed-loop cards for their own budgeting, as well as to avail exclusive discounts. In April 2024, for example, 43.8% of self-use purchasers cited money management as a reason for their purchase of the cards. This behaviour is amplified by the integration of loyalty, as users spend their money, they will often see rewards, leading to a powerful incentive to keep spending with the brand. The leisure sector has experienced phenomenal growth, with a 15.5% growth in the first half of the year as consumers prefer experiential gifts. This combination of corporate adoption and consumer usage of their own lead to the segment solidifying its leading position in the gift cards market.

North America Leads Global Gift Card Market Through Innovation and Scale

North America holds the commanding market share of 46.82% in the global gift cards market. Its leadership comes with profound digital integration and extensive corporate adoption. In the United States, the average corporate bulk order in digital gift cards was reaching US$ 7,500 in 2024. As a result, today more than 500,000 US businesses are using e-gift cards to promote their sales. Consumer behavior is equally advanced, with an estimated 40 million shoppers in the U.S. set to load a gift card directly into a retail app in 2025. Furthermore, the average number of gift cards stored for one person in Canada's mobile wallet is estimated to be 6 by 2025.

The maturity of the region throughout the gift cards market is reflected in select high growth markets. The US restaurant industry, for example, is projected to have 200 million e-gift card transactions in 2024. In Canada, the average value of a gift card that would be bought for a birthday is projected at US$ 60 in 2025. The self-use trend is also strong with the average American consumer expected to spend an additional US$ 42 over and above the value of a card.

Digital redemption is the norm, with an estimated 1 billion gift card redemptions via QR code expected in North America in 2025. Finally, the B2B space is continuing to grow with projections that 25 million gift cards will be utilized for employee wellness programs in the U.S. alone, and Canadians are projected to purchase 15 million gift cards for holiday corporate gifting in 2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Closed-Loop Gift Cards

Open-Loop Gift Cards

E-Gift Cards

Physical Gift Cards

Promotional & Loyalty Gift Cards

Others

By Type of Consumer

Individuals (B2C)

Businesses/Corporate (B2B)

Institutional/Non-Profit Organizations

By Application

Consumer Gifting

Corporate Gifting & Incentives

Online Shopping & E-Commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Food & Beverages

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare & Wellness

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

