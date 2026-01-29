Dreame Unveils FizzFresh™ Refrigerator in Silicon Valley, Showcasing Breakthrough Innovation to Enter North America’s Premium Market

Silicon Valley, CA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to reshape the high-end home appliance landscape, Dreame officially launched its revolutionary FizzFresh™ Refrigerator at an exclusive global unveiling event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Silicon Valley. The launch drew top-tier dealers, investors, tech media, and industry experts from across North America, marking a pivotal milestone in Dreame Refrigerator’s global expansion and premium market strategy.





At the heart of the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator lies cutting-edge innovation driven by a deep understanding of American and European household preferences. Recognizing the growing demand for cold sparkling water in modern kitchens, Dreame introduced the groundbreaking concept of a “Kitchen Beverage Experience Center.” The refrigerator seamlessly integrates Dreame’s proprietary SparklingBar Instant Sparkling Water System directly into the door panel—eliminating the need for standalone soda machines or bulky CO₂ cylinders.

With just a simple touch on the smart dispenser, users can instantly enjoy freshly chilled sparkling water, with three customizable carbonation levels: Light, Classic, and Bold. Whether it’s a refreshing daily drink, a mealtime pairing, or a creative cocktail base, FizzFresh™ offers unmatched flexibility to meet a variety of lifestyle needs.

Addressing another frequent consumer pain point—limited ice capacity and installation constraints—the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator is also equipped with the IceDUO Auto Ice Maker. This dual-format system produces both cube ice and crushed ice, delivering up to 2.5 kg of ice per day with a 3.5 kg storage capacity. It supports everything from soft drinks and water to premium spirits, making it perfect for daily use and entertaining guests alike. This solution not only showcases Dreame’s attention to real-world convenience but also highlights its strength in structural engineering and system integration.

Even before launch, the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator earned global acclaim with prestigious honors including Japan’s Good Design Award and the CES 2026 TWICE Picks, underscoring the innovation behind its category-defining “refrigerator + beverage bar” hybrid design.

At the event, an immersive product experience zone drew the spotlight. Guests marveled at the simplicity and speed—from button press to a crisp, perfectly carbonated drink in seconds. Many praised the refined bubbles and invigorating sensation, saying it “completely redefines what a refrigerator can do.” During the tech demo, Dreame engineers provided in-depth insights into the precision CO₂ injection system and consistent carbonation control, as well as the refrigerator’s other standout features like AI-powered freshness preservation, energy efficiency, and low-noise operation—a testament to the brand’s deep technological reserves.

Thanks to its differentiated product strengths and growing brand reputation across global markets, the launch event yielded impressive commercial outcomes. Dreame signed partnership intents with several major distributors, successfully launching its first salvo into the North American premium segment.

Dreame Refrigerator’s rapid growth is fueled by an unwavering commitment to R&D—over 7% of annual revenue is reinvested into innovation, with R&D personnel comprising 70% of its workforce. As of the end of 2025, the company had secured more than 230 refrigerator-related patents globally, building a formidable technology moat. Its smart manufacturing base in Nanjing, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million units, integrates AI-powered visual inspection systems to ensure consistent, global-quality standards from the source.

Choosing Silicon Valley—the epicenter of global technology—for this flagship debut is a strategic and symbolic move. It signals that Dreame Refrigerator is no longer just a home appliance manufacturer, but a forward-thinking innovator reshaping the future of the kitchen through technology. The launch of FizzFresh™ Refrigerator adds fresh momentum to the smart kitchen ecosystem and embodies a new lifestyle philosophy: healthy, convenient, and joyful living.

As the FizzFresh™ Refrigerator makes its way into homes across the globe, Dreame Refrigerator is sending a clear message: it’s here to compete—and lead—on the world stage of premium appliances, powered by breakthrough innovation and exceptional product performance.