BYND Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Beyond Meat, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) securities between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025. Beyond Meat operates in the food industry, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling plant-based meat products under the "Beyond" brand name in the U.S. and internationally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Made False and Misleading Statements to Investors

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge, and the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth began to emerge on October 24, 2025, when Beyond Meat released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025, revealing that the Company “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell over 23% on October 24, 2025. The complaint alleges that on November 10, 2025, Beyond Meat released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting its loss from operations for the quarter was $112.3 million, which included "$77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges related to certain of the Company’s long-lived assets." On this news, the Company's share price fell almost 9%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by March 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

