New York, USA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing global incidence of cancer is a major factor driving demand for medical radiation detection devices. Additionally, the increasing use of diagnostic imaging technologies such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans, along with the need to monitor and manage radiation exposure for patients and healthcare professionals, is further supporting market growth during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight's Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical radiation detection devices companies' market shares, challenges, medical radiation detection devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key Medical Radiation Detection Devices companies in the market.

Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Summary

Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 7%

7% Largest Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Geiger-Muller (GM) Counters

Geiger-Muller (GM) Counters Key Companies in the Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Mazur Instruments, S.E. International, Inc, SOEKS USA, Sullivan Street, Danaher, ADM Systems, UAB Polimaster Europe, Canon Inc, HÖRMANN, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Varex Imaging, LND, INC, LAURUS Systems, Spectrum Techniques, LLC., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Baltic Scientific Instruments, Zecotek Photonics Inc., HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K., and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market

Rising global prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, leading to increased use of radiation-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

Growing adoption of diagnostic imaging technologies such as X-ray, CT scans, PET, and nuclear medicine across hospitals and diagnostic centers

Increasing awareness about radiation safety among healthcare professionals and patients, boosting demand for personal and area radiation monitoring devices

Stringent regulatory norms and safety guidelines mandating radiation dose monitoring for healthcare workers and facilities

Expansion of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies

Technological advancements in radiation detection devices, including digital dosimeters, real-time monitoring, and wireless connectivity

Increasing occupational exposure risks among medical staff, driving demand for wearable and personal radiation detection solutions

Growth in interventional radiology and minimally invasive procedures that rely heavily on fluoroscopy and imaging guidance

Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic centers worldwide

Emphasis on patient dose management and quality assurance programs within healthcare facilities

Regional Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Insights

North America

Strong market presence driven by high adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging systems and strict radiation safety regulations.

Increasing awareness among healthcare providers regarding radiation dose monitoring for patients and medical staff.

Continuous technological advancements and early adoption of real-time and digital radiation detection solutions.

Europe

Market growth is supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory emphasis on radiation protection standards.

Rising use of diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures across hospitals and specialty clinics.

Growing focus on occupational safety for healthcare workers handling ionizing radiation.

Asia-Pacific

Fastest-growing regional market due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising patient volumes.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases is leading to a higher demand for diagnostic imaging.

Government initiatives to improve radiation safety awareness and investments in modern medical equipment.

Latin America

Gradual market growth supported by improving access to diagnostic imaging technologies.

Rising healthcare expenditure and modernization of hospitals in key countries.

Growing need for cost-effective radiation detection and monitoring solutions.

Middle East & Africa

Emerging market with growth driven by expanding hospital networks and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing adoption of imaging technologies in urban healthcare centers.

Growing awareness about radiation safety, though adoption remains uneven across regions.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market

In October 2025, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corp. unveiled its ELUXEO 8000 Endoscopic Imaging System, a next-generation platform designed to improve visualization quality, enhance therapeutic accuracy, and optimize clinical workflows in gastrointestinal care.

What are Medical Radiation Detection Devices?

Medical radiation detection devices are specialized instruments used in healthcare settings to measure, monitor, and identify ionizing radiation emitted during diagnostic imaging and therapeutic procedures. These devices help ensure patient and staff safety by accurately detecting radiation levels from sources such as X-rays, gamma rays, and radioactive isotopes used in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. Commonly used medical radiation detection devices include dosimeters, Geiger–Müller counters, scintillation detectors, and ionization chambers, which support dose verification, equipment calibration, and regulatory compliance. By enabling precise radiation monitoring, these devices play a critical role in minimizing unnecessary exposure while maintaining the effectiveness and quality of medical imaging and cancer treatment procedures.

Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market CAGR ~7% Key Medical Radiation Detection Devices Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Mazur Instruments, S.E. International, Inc, SOEKS USA, Sullivan Street, Danaher, ADM Systems, UAB Polimaster Europe, Canon Inc, HÖRMANN, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Varex Imaging, LND, INC, LAURUS Systems, Spectrum Techniques, LLC., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Baltic Scientific Instruments, Zecotek Photonics Inc., HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K., and others

Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Assessment

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Layout 8 Medical Radiation Detection Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

