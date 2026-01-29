SLM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Large Losses in SLM Corporation to Contact the Firm for Information About Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM, SLMBP) securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025. SLM, more commonly known as Sallie Mae, primarily originates and services private education loans (“PELs”) to students and their families.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that SLM Corporation (SLM) Misled Investors Regarding its Loss Mitigation and Loan Modification Programs

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies, and (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM’s loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company’s PEL delinquency rates.

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, “[o]verall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies.” Notably, TD Cowen’s findings directly contradicted assurances—made late in the month of July 2025—that defendants were observing delinquency rates that “really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business.” Following TD Cowen’s report, SLM’s stock price fell $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $30.32 per share on August 15, 2025.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against SLM Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against SLM Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/



