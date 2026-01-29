Sentinel Group Names Jerry Cicalese as Partner

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Group (“Sentinel”), a leading provider of retirement plan consulting and financial wellness solutions, announced today that Jerry Cicalese, CPC, AIFA®, CPFA, TGPC®, Head of Retirement, has been named a Partner of the firm.

In his role leading Sentinel’s retirement business, Cicalese has been a key architect of the firm’s retirement strategy – aligning plan design, fiduciary support, investment consulting, and participant engagement to deliver measurable, improved outcomes for plan sponsors and participants. He oversees Sentinel’s Retirement Services Business Unit and is responsible for executing Sentinel’s strategic vision of providing a best-in-class client experience through rigorous plan analysis and innovative, data-driven participant solutions.

“Since the day he joined Sentinel in December 2010, Jerry’s strategic leadership has reshaped how we think about retirement at Sentinel – from how we partner with advisors and plan sponsors to how we use data and analytics to help participants make better decisions,” said Sam Mitchell, President and CEO. “His appointment as Partner recognizes his vision, his execution, and the results he and the broader retirement team have delivered for our clients. More important than those obvious professional achievements, Jerry's character and servant mindset made him an obvious choice to join our Partnership.”

Cicalese has helped Sentinel deepen its relationships with investment advisors and strengthen its position as a trusted retirement partner across the retirement plan industry. Under his leadership, Sentinel has sharpened its focus on plan health metrics, enhanced its fiduciary-support framework, and introduced analytic tools that give employers clearer visibility into participant behaviors and outcomes.

“Being invited into the Partnership at Sentinel is an honor,” said Jerry Cicalese, CPC, AIFA®, CPFA, TGPC®, Partner and Head of Retirement. “The progress we have made in retirement is the product of a talented, collaborative team that is committed to doing what is right for plan sponsors and participants. I am excited to continue advancing our strategy and build on the momentum we have created together.”

Cicalese’s strategic perspective is grounded in a deep technical and advisory background. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and holds multiple industry designations, including Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst® (AIFA), Certified Pension Consultant (CPC), Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA), Qualified Pension Administrator (QPA), Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA), Tax-Exempt & Governmental Plan Consultant (TGPC), and Qualified Plan Financial Consultant (QPFC). He is also a member of Vistage International, reflecting his ongoing commitment to leadership development and strategic best practices.

Contact:

Jay Scott

4846953774

jscott@gavinadv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbfa5abd-577b-4142-82c3-010f508831ee