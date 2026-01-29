Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Rancho Murieta, California

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the newest Sacramento-area community, Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta – Robles Collection, is coming soon to Rancho Murieta, California. Set within a gated, amenity-rich master plan, the community will feature one- and two-story single-family home designs ranging from 3,000 to 3,700 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Site preparation is underway at Campos Verde & Puerto Drive in Rancho Murieta, with sales anticipated to begin in late 2026.





Thoughtfully crafted for modern living, Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta - Robles Collection offers luxurious new homes with open-concept floor plans, exceptional architectural details, and premium personalization options to create the perfect backdrop for entertaining and everyday life. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to abundant community amenities, including scenic lakes, miles of hiking and biking trails, expansive parks, sports fields, and a private sports complex. Additional features include nearby golf courses, equestrian facilities, and a boutique hotel offering dining and spa services.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta - Robles Collection represents an unparalleled opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy luxury living in one of Sacramento County's most desirable locations," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "With spacious home designs and access to premier amenities, this community offers the best of modern living."

Situated with easy access to Interstate 5, U.S. Route 50, and Highway 99, the community provides convenient connectivity to Sacramento and surrounding areas. Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta - Robles Collection perfectly blends luxury, comfort, and convenience.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Rancho Murieta - Robles Collection, call (844) 849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06919eeb-10f6-4922-999d-7a0a58b38625

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad496835-cece-4a0f-a5aa-d885dfc26e73

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)